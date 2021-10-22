With Brian Laundrie found, Dog the Bounty Hunter hits Dallas' Wyly Theatre

Of all the evenings, this one promises to be the best evening of all: It's "An Evening with Dog the Bounty Hunter," and it's coming to the Wyly Theatre at Dallas' AT&T Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The evening is part of a tour, which will also make a stop the following night on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Carlos Alverez Studio Theater in San Antonio.

Duane "Dog" Chapman is the world's most famous bounty hunter, and you'd think that would be enough.

But there is more to his story: From troubled beginnings as an ex-con and tragedy, to triumph and transformation, Dog will recount the colorful and adventurous life that has led to becoming one of the most successful bounty hunters and recognizable television stars in American history.

One hopes he'll also share some of his more recent adventures on the trail of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old Florida man who was a person of interest in the highly publicized death of Gabby Petito, the young woman found strangled to death in Wyoming in early October.

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-county tour when she disappeared in late August. Her parents reported her missing on September 11. Laundrie, who was her fiance, subsequently disappeared in a preserve; his remains were just found on October 20.

Dog inserted himself into the search, even interrupting his honeymoon with new wife Francie Frane — his sixth wife, btw — to join the Brian Laundrie manhunt.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, accused Chapman of using the case to seek publicity, but that is so unfair.

As TMZ noted in early October, he was willing to wade through muddy swamp waters in his dogged search.

As TMZ reported one day later, Dog believed Laundrie was still alive because his profile did not meet someone who is suicidal.

Dog suspended his search in mid-October after injuring his ankle, but was still eager to find Laundrie so he could resume his honeymoon.

Once Laundrie's remains were found, Dog called off his own search- but raised the questions that were surely on everyone's mind about the controversial involvement of Laundrie's parents, who found their son's remains before experienced searchers.

Anyway, surely none of that will come up during this tour.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.