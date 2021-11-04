New comedy house in Plano promises big-name acts and chef-driven food

An exciting new house of comedy vowing to bring Vegas polish to Plano has arrived: The much-anticipated Plano House of Comedy has opened at 7301 Lone Star Dr., where it will feature local and national stand-up comedy acts, and also operate as a full-service restaurant and bar.

The venue promises to feature the hottest stand-up comedy acts on tour, including the biggest names from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and Netflix, who've appeared on shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Daily Show, Last Comic Standing, and more.

"We’re excited to bring the world's top touring comics to Plano," says co-owner Rick Bronson. "We're definitely going for guys with cachet and name recognition, along with many acts one would usually have to go to Vegas to see."

To wit, the lineup so far includes:

November 4-7: international comedian Asif Ali

November 11-14: Comedy Central star Annie Lederman

November 18-20: Vegas star Rocky Dale Davis

November 26-28: Top Comics to Watch star JC Currais

December 2-4: MTV’s Girl Code star Jessimae Peluso

December 9-12: Hollywood hit Steve Simeone

(December 16-18 "Best Female Comic" award winner Jessica Kirson

Food & drink

A full-service restaurant and top-shelf bar will serve special three-course dinners during all shows.

A-la-carte menu options include sharable appetizers such as buffalo bites, hummus flights, spinach-artichoke dip, and charcuterie boards.

Main courses include sliced flat-iron steak salad, flatbread pizzas, beef short ribs, Cuban sandwiches, and a selection of specialty burgers.

Desserts include New York-style cheesecake, chocolate brownie sundae, and cinnamon-apple tart. Sounds yummy.

Bar highlights include domestic and imported ales, lagers and seltzers; red, white and sparkling wines; and specialty craft-driven cocktails such as a Blackberry Old Fashioned and fresh-squeezed Moscow Mules.

The Plano House of Comedy is the company's first location in Texas. Other locations are in Phoenix, Minnesota, British Columbia, and Edmonton, Alberta.

The Plano House of Comedy seats up to 280 guests and occupies 8,000 square feet within The Shops at Legacy North. They'll be open Tuesday-Sunday, with the box office opening Tuesday-Thursday at 12 noon, Friday at 1 pm, Saturday at 3 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. Attendees must be 16 years or older.