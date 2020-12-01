High-tech entertainment venue from Britain makes U.S. premiere at The Colony's Grandscape

A popular interactive entertainment venue from the United Kingdom called Electric Gamebox will make its U.S. debut at Grandscape, the ever-expanding mixed-use center in The Colony, in time for holiday outings.

Opening on December 23, Electric Gamebox promises to transport visitors into another reality via an immersive team adventure in the "world’s smartest room." The game takes place within a “Gamebox,” which is a room that uses projection mapping, touch screens, and motion tracking technology. The 30-60 minute experience doesn't require anything more than a visor for each player to wear on their head.

Groups of two to six people work together to complete a number of adventures, including mining for rare minerals on Mars or battling ghosts for access to treasure. The game is recommended for anyone 8 years of age or older.

Electric Gamebox joins Andretti Indoor Karting and Games and Galaxy Theatres as entertainment options at Grandscape.

The concept comes from Tough Mudder founder Will Dean. "We're really excited to be bringing the Electric Gamebox concept to our first U.S. location at Grandscape," Dean said in a statement. "We know how popular the location is with visitors of all ages, and we think they'll love our one-of-a-kind immersive adventures that promise to inject some fun-fueled entertainment into their day-out."

As every place must during the pandemic, Electric Gamebox will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, with the private experience lending itself to providing a safe but fun environment. Each Gamebox is reserved for one group at a time with extra time in between to allow for sanitization of the space and equipment.

Pricing ranges from $19.95-$24.95 for kids 15 and under, or $24.95-$29.95 for those 16 and older, depending on the day. Those interested can register today for early access to tickets at electricgamebox.com/locations/grandscape-north-dallas.