Keith Urban skips Dallas and picks Fort Worth as only 2022 Texas tour stop

Country superstar Keith Urban has added 50 dates to his upcoming The Speed of Now World Tour, including a stop at Dickies Arena on October 1, 2022 — the first time Urban has brought a tour to Fort Worth.

Even more notable is that, at this time, the Fort Worth concert will be Urban's only date in Texas on the tour. It will start in England on April 28 and take place over eight months, with concerts in six different countries.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before," Urban said in a statement. "We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised singer has been at the top of the country charts for over two decades. Starting with his 2000 hit "But for the Grace of God," he has had 15 No. 1 songs. Those successes led to seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country charts, including his latest, 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1.

Urban will be joined by up-and-coming country singer Ingrid Andress on the North American leg of tour. Andress released her debut album, Lady Like, in March 2020.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, December 10 at Ticketmaster.com.