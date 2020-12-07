Alamo Drafthouse to premiere new dine-in theater in Dallas-Fort Worth

Even though all six of its Dallas-Fort Worth theaters are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse is moving forward with a new location in Grand Prairie.

Records filed with the State of Texas show a new 43,874-square-foot, 10-screen location of the Austin-based chain of dine-in and drink-at movie theaters is on tap for Bardin Road near State Highway 360 and I-20. Work on the $4 million project is set to start in late January and be completed in late October.

The owner of the project is listed as Arlington-based Hamilton Peck Commercial LLC, and the design firm is listed as Dallas-based GFF Inc. Representatives of Alamo Drafthouse and Hamilton Peck Commercial couldn’t be reached for comment. It appears the Grand Prairie theater will be franchisee-owned.

Alamo Drafthouse’s six locations in DFW — all owned by franchisees — are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a post on its website, Alamo Drafthouse explains the theaters are closed due to a lack of new releases from major movie studios.

“This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re hopeful that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen all six of our DFW franchise locations once a steady stream of new releases resumes,” Alamo Drafthouse says on its website.

Here are the six DFW theaters that are temporarily shuttered: