Award Show News
ACM country music awards picks the Star in Frisco for 2025 event
The Academy of Country Music is apparently really sweet on the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco: They've chosen it as their venue for the 60th annual ACM Awards — the third consecutive year in a row.
According to a release, the awards show will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and country superstar Reba McEntire, who hosted the show in 2024, will return as host in 2025. It will mark her 18th time as the emcee, the most of any artist in Academy of Country Music history.
Presented by Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and Dick Clark Productions, the ACM Awards are the longest-running country music awards show, first taking place in 1966.
Additional details, including award submissions and voting timeline, nominees, performers, ticket sale details, and additional ACM Awards week events, will be confirmed in the months ahead.
The last three ACM Awards have streamed live on Prime Video and featured many of the biggest stars in country music. The roster of artists in 2024 included Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and more.