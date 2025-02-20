Waterpark News
City of Allen is courting a massive Kalahari waterpark center
The City of Allen is paving the way for a massive new waterpark complex from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, known as the creator of America’s largest indoor waterparks.
Kalahari operates facilities that combine vacation, meeting, and convention centers, and has a location in Round Rock, outside Austin, which opened in 2020.
According to a release, the Allen resort would be located on a 123-acre property currently under contract by the Allen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) at the southwest corner of SH-121 and Stacy Road, and would include 1.2 million square feet of resort and convention space, including at least 900 guest rooms, an indoor and outdoor waterpark, a convention center, and a family entertainment center.
Allen EDC Director Daniel Bowman will present lease agreements and an economic incentive package in support of the project to Allen City Council during the February 25 council meeting.
This arrangement would allow the project to qualify for state grants, while allowing the City of Allen to explore other uses for the property if the Kalahari project does not move forward.
They're following a strategy employed by Round Rock who used a similar lease agreement to support Kalahari in developing its first Texas location.
Allen EDC is also proposing a City of Allen incentive package that offers future tax rebates if the resort delivers on performance goals.
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions are full-service vacation destinations, including meeting & convention facilities that combine indoor waterparks with the magic of Africa. There are four locations: Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; Sandusky, Ohio; Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Round Rock.
In addition to the waterparks, they come with family entertainment centers, spas, restaurants, and convention centers.
Locals can purchase day passes and season passes to enjoy waterpark amenities, and many of the resort’s entertainment and dining options are open to the public.
While council approval is a first step, Kalahari’s future in Allen is far from guaranteed. Securing land and incentives would allow Kalahari to justify incurring significant fees for the design of this complex project. Architectural and site planning would take at least a year, with various approvals and public input.
But Kalahari representatives say that the company is committed to involving residents early in the development process should the project move forward.
"With its welcoming spirit, family-focused values and vibrant growth, Allen is a community that truly embodies what we stand for,” said Todd Nelson, CEO, owner and founder of Kalahari Resorts. “We are always exploring opportunities to bring America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort experience to more families. While we do not have finalized plans at this time, we are encouraged by the positive discussions with the City and state representatives we’ve had up to this point.”