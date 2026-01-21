Trivia Know-It-All
Lewisville's Ashley Chan to battle on Jeopardy Tournament of Champions
Lewisville resident Ashley Chan, who went on a four-game winning streak on Jeopardy! in December 2024, will be going for even bigger stakes when she competes in the show's Tournament of Champions (TOC) on Thursday, January 22.
The tournament, which started on January 19, features 21 contestants who qualified either by winning four or five games in a row, or by winning a qualifying tournament like Celebrity Jeopardy! or Champions Wildcard.
Chan will be facing off against fellow four-game winner Alex DeFrank and W. Kamau Bell, the winner of the most recent Celebrity Jeopardy!. Chan won close to $70,000 during her initial run, which included two runaway victories.
We spoke with Chan prior to her appearance, which was taped the week before Thanksgiving, to get her thoughts on, among other things, returning to the Jeopardy! stage, what preparation she does for the show, and if she gets recognized on the street.
Jeopardy! airs locally on CBS11-KTVT at 6 pm on weekdays.
---
CULTUREMAP: How excited were you for this second chance at Jeopardy fame? Was it equal to getting on the show the first time or even more so given the level of competition?
ASHLEY CHAN: I still can't believe I was able to return! Just getting on to Jeopardy the first time was a dream come true, then winning multiple days was unbelievable. I was just thrilled to be able to go back at all, and even more excited to get the chance to be in TOC.
CM: Along those lines, were you intimidated by the caliber of the other contestants or did your first experience give you confidence in your own abilities?
AC: I was pretty confident during my initial appearance and for TOC. The other contestants this year were really impressive, but I went in just ready to have a good time. TOC actually felt less intimidating because I had already won four games in my initial run, so getting to play again felt like icing on the cake.
CM: You're matched up with another four-time champion, Alex DeFrank, and W. Kamau Bell, the winner of the most recent Celebrity Jeopardy!. Did you do any advance prep on how to handle these specific contestants, or were you unaware of who you'd be facing until tape day?
AC: I did not know who I would be facing until a few minutes before we taped (which is also how my initial run went), so I didn't study anyone specifically since I wasn't sure who I'd be facing. I watch the show every day though, so I was familiar with all the other contestants and had seen their original episodes.
CM: Many Jeopardy contestants have specific ways to study for the show. What would you recommend as a good way to study and is there anything that you would say is a waste of time?
AC: Everyone has their own system, but I actually didn't study any specific material for my initial appearance or for TOC. You have no idea what kinds of categories or questions you'll get, so it's difficult to study without overwhelming yourself. I did practice my wagering strategy both times in terms of daily doubles and final Jeopardy, since that's one of the few things you are in control of.
CM: What has your post-winning streak life been like back home in Dallas-Fort Worth? Do you get recognized out on the street? Any other perks that come from being Jeopardy famous?
AC: I have been recognized out on the street! I teach yoga on the side, and all of my students have been the biggest hype team, especially as my TOC appearance approaches. I had friends and family all over the country watching my first run, as well as a big watch party here, and loved being able to see my friends and family's reactions. My biggest perk was the City of Lewisville declared February 3rd as Ashley Chan Day!
CM: You took home almost $70,000 (before taxes, of course) on your initial Jeopardy run. Did you splurge on anything or did you go the "responsible" route and save it?
AC: I went the responsible route, which isn't what people want to hear! I get asked all the time what I spent the money on, and I think people are disappointed I don't have a more fun story.
CM: Many contestants comment about being friends with other contestants, even those they only played against once. Has that been true for you, and if so, who are your best Jeopardy friends?
AC: I'm in a group chat with all the other TOC contestants from this year, and actually met up with Stella Trout from Champions Wildcard this past weekend! We all had a great time spending the week together, hanging out in the green room and supporting each other. It's such a wild experience being a Jeopardy champion and being in TOC, and I think we all were so excited to be there and make the most of it.
CM: Anything else you want to share or think readers might find interesting about the whole experience?
AC: I really cannot stress how much fun I had! Just getting on to the show was my dream, and the fact that I was able to win Jeopardy period, then get the opportunity to return for TOC is still mind-blowing. I'm thrilled to finally have this be airing!