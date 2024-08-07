Batting Cage News
High-tech batting-sports bar venue Batbox to make U.S. debut in Addison
A new baseball-and-dining concept is coming to Dallas: Called Batbox, it's a high-tech baseball simulator venue set against a sports bar setting, and it will open its first location in the U.S. at Village on the Parkway - 5100 Belt Line Rd. #612, in Addison.
According to a release, it will open in early 2025.
Batbox was founded in 2019 in Mexico, and has locations in Tijuana and Monterray. Their formula consists of a state-of-the-art batting simulator — like a high-tech batting cage, similar to Top Golf — combined with food and drink.
A ball is pitched your way, and you hit it with a bat against a screen that looks like a baseball field. The technology keeps score of your hits and strike-outs.
You can play in groups of up to 18, competing in teams in regular 9-inning games, just as if you were outside playing, but without the mosquitos or sunburn.
The Dallas location will feature 10 baseball simulators and a 13,000-square-foot sports bar, ready to serve baseball enthusiasts, casual players, families, and corporate teams.
The sports bar backdrop includes TVs airing games and a food & beverage operation with sports bar-style food and drink. They don't have details on menu or pricing, but opening day is still a ways off.
"Our immersive simulators and high-quality service have made Batbox a popular destination across Mexico, with a growing number of locations showcasing our ability to attract diverse audiences and create memorable experiences," says Batbox founder & CEO Jose Vargas.
Vargas and COO Craig Winning, who was previously at eatertainment concepts such as TOCA Social, Shorty’s, and Punch Bowl Social, feel that the U.S. presents a prime opportunity for Batbox’s expansion due to its deep-rooted baseball culture and market potential. With baseball being a national pastime and a major sport in the country with over 150 million fans, the U.S. market is ripe.
“While baseball enjoys a rich history and a passionate fan base, there has been a significant gap in immersive, interactive experiences that rejuvenate the sport," Winning says in a statement. “Batbox addresses this gap by offering a fun and exciting alternative, providing a fresh approach for both baseball enthusiasts and entertainment fans alike.”
They just scored a big round of funding ($7.3 million) from a group of veteran operators that included FB Society founder and CEO Randy DeWitt; and Puttshack and Flight Club co-founder Adam Breeden; along with tech execs Sterling Douglass, CEO and founder of Chowly; and Damian Mogavero, founder and former CEO of Avero.
They're talking about opening 25-plus locations in the U.S. by 2030, including not only Dallas but also Houston, Boston, and other major-league baseball markets.