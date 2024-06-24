Rock Climbing News
Seattle climbing name Bouldering Project opens in Dallas Design District
A wall-climbing concept from Seattle has come to Dallas: Called Bouldering Project, it's a small chain known for its dynamic and inclusive spaces, and is now open at 1330 Conant St.
The space was previously home to OSO Climbing Gym, which opened there in 2020. Bouldering Project acquired it in 2024.
Bouldering Project was founded in Seattle in 2011, and currently operates gyms in nine cities across the U.S., including Austin, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Washington DC.
Bouldering Project is an all-ages gym, perfect for solo climbers, friend groups and families. Membership includes options for everyone—from climbers and yogis to those who just want a space to hang out with friends—and members also receive access to special training classes and workshops.
Youth summer camps are available for children aged 7-13 and offer plenty of climbing challenges and social time, in addition to S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) activities, team-building exercises, and more.
“Since we opened our first gym in 2011, Bouldering Project has been focused on the intersection of fun, fitness and community,” said Kyle Wiggins. “Climbing is a great way to exercise the body and mind, but it’s just one of the many ways we engage with the neighborhoods in which we operate. With classes, camps and co-working, there’s always an opportunity for members to enjoy Bouldering Project and really make it their own.”
The Dallas location is a 35,000-square-foot facility with some of the most expansive climbing walls in the region including 8,500 square feet of bouldering terrain, a fitness center, yoga studio, and saunas. Bouldering Project also offers co-working space for members to hang out after climbing.
Membership options include unlimited monthly visits for $80 per month for adults. Day passes are $25 or you can get a 10-visit punch pass for $20 per visit, or a two-month summer membership for $100. Staff are on hand to assist newcomers. They also offer shoe rentals, chalk, and other equipment.