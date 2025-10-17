Mahjong News
Club dedicated to playing trendy mahjong opens in Dallas' Park Cities
Mahjong — a board game with decorative tiles that was developed in China — has become a big trend for lady get-togethers, both in Dallas and across the U.S. Now it will have its own dedicated shop. Called The Charleston Club, it's half shop, half playing parlor, and it's opening in the Park Cities at 4706 Lovers Ln., in a 1940s bungalow that used to be a doggy daycare place.
According to a release it'll open on October 20.
The Charleston Club is from entrepreneur Lisa Rocchio, who has a personal passion for mahjong.
“Mahjong is more than a game, it’s about bringing people together, exercising your mind, and creating lasting memories,” Rocchio says in a statement.
The studio welcomes players of all levels, from seasoned player to just learning the ropes. Guests can book a table to play for up to four players, join open play sessions, take expert-led lessons, or shop for mahjong merchandise.
The club can handle intimate matches or group play, featuring 15 tables across three rooms, most boasting floral wallpaper: a spacious lounge with nine tables, plus two adjoining salons, each with three tables.
Tables can be reserved in two-hour sessions, with the option to extend play for an additional hour. In addition to mahjong, The Charleston Club offers other games such as Rummikub, backgammon, and cards.
Guests can enjoy light bites and refreshments during play, with the option to bring their own alcoholic beverages. Now we are talking.
The shop also sells mahjong merchandise from local and national brands including mahjong tiles, mats, and accessories — a one-stop-shop for mahjong players. Game tables by high-end designers are also for sale.
Reservations for tables and event bookings available online beginning October 6. It's $30 per person for two hours of play.
