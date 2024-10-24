There will be a bit of a party vibe in Dallas this weekend, with a unique music event and two holiday festivals taking place. Other choices include three local theater productions, a symphonic celebration of a classic rock band, four concerts across multiple genres, a spooky dance performance, and a visit from monster trucks.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 24
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reunion '85
Reunion ’85 is a party with an epic twist. Visitors can choose a nametag, grab a drink, and let the good times rock ‘n’ roll as they reunite with old "classmates" in a nostalgic celebration filled with comedy, scrunchies, dancing, shoulder pads, and a live band playing the chart-topping hits of the 1980s. There will be four performances through Saturday at Wyly Theatre.
Friday, October 25
Denton's Day of the Dead Festival
Held outside on Hickory and Industrial St, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is a true collaboration of the eclectic art and music community of the city. It pays homage to many of fall’s treasures such as cooler weather, the harvest, the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, and all things Halloween. Highlights of the two-day event, taking place on Friday and Saturday, include live music, the Halloween Cabaret “Cirque du Horror,” Coffin Races, a lantern-lit twilight parade, and more.
Garland Civic Theatre presents Blithe Spirit
Blithe Spirit is a farcical comedy play by Noël Coward about a man whose domestic life is disturbed by the jealous ghost of his first wife. The combination of drawing-room comedy and ghost story enhances Coward's usual subject of people whose lifestyles defy conventional morality. The production runs through November 10 at Granville Arts Center in Garland.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Go Now! A Tribute to the Moody Blues"
Go Now! is the ultimate tribute to the iconic Moody Blues, put together by drummer Gordy Marshall, who toured with the band for 25 years. They'll join forces with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to recreate the glory of one of their concerts, with hits like “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Go Now,” “Isn’t Life Strange,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” and “The Story In Your Eyes.” There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
The Core Theatre presents The 39 Steps
The 39 Steps is a fast-paced whodunit that is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. The production runs through November 10 at The Core Theatre in Richardson.
Chayanne in concert
Puerto Rican pop singer Chayanne is the true definition of a lifer in music. For 14 long years following his 1984 debut album, he lived on the edges of the industry, only barely cracking the Billboard Latin chart. But he broke out with his 1998 album, Atado a Tu Amor, going on to release four No. 1 albums on the Latin chart that also did well on the overall Billboard 200. He'll play at American Airlines Center in support of his 2023 album, Bailemos Otra Vez.
Richardson Theatre Centre presents Anatomy of a Murder
Defeated for re-election as District Attorney, Paul Biegler isn't looking forward to becoming a defense attorney, but his first case is sensational: a lieutenant is accused of murdering the bartender who allegedly raped his wife. It’s a high-stakes battle of wit and determination, as Biegler uses every device to save the officer's neck. The production runs through November 10 at Richardson Theatre Centre.
Saturday, October 26
Ballet Ensemble of Texas presents Dracula: Ballet with a Bite!
Dracula: Ballet with a Bite features unique twists to the traditional story. Based on the famous haunting tale by Bram Stoker, the production revisits Transylvania, and the unlucky people who visit there. Patrons may also participate in “The Vein Drain” (a blood drive in collaboration with the Carter Blood Center), “Drinks with Dracula” prior to the performance, and a “Fiendish Frock Fashion Fantasy,” a costume parade for the audience at the performance. The one-night-only production will be at Coppell Arts Center.
Monster Jam
The latest edition of Monster Jam will feature the Texas debut of four new Marvel Monster Jam trucks: The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Thor will face off for the first time against fan favorites like the legendary Grave Digger, the all-new Sparkle Smash, and more in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. The adrenaline-charged event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will feature heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles.
Judas Priest in concert
Of all the music genres, heavy metal would seem to be a young man's game the most, but try telling that to Judas Priest. Fifty years after their debut album, 1974's Rocka Rolla, they're still at it. Not only is their latest tour, which stops at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, not a farewell tour, it's in support of a new album, Invincible Shield, the band's 19th studio release. They'll be joined by special guest Sabaton.
Sunday, October 27
Photo courtesy of Ballet Ensemble of Texas
Globe Life Field presents Halloween Festival
The home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers to get candy at various stations. Other activities at the one-day event will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.
Dashboard Confessional in concert
For over 20 years, the rock band Dashboard Confessional has been led by singer Chris Carabba, who started the band as a solo project. He released two albums and two EPs before welcoming others into the band, and perhaps not so coincidentally, it was that third album - 2003's A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar - that was their breakout, going to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. They've gone on to release five more albums with a variety of different band members, but Carabba is still there leading the way. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, joined by Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn.
Don Toliver in concert
Rapper Don Toliver is making his second visit to the Dallas-area in two years, and it's clear he's already leveled up. After three albums, each of which charted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, his last performance was at the relatively small Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. But his new album, Hardstone Psycho, was his first No. 1 album on both the Billboard Rap and R&B charts, and now he's performing at one of the biggest area venues, American Airlines Center.