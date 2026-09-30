Discover 200+ artists
Cottonwood Art Festival returns to Richardson for a creativity-filled weekend
The award-winning Cottonwood Art Festival returns to Richardson October 3-4, bringing more than 200 artists, live music, irresistible food, craft beer, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new.
Among this year’s highlights is the festival’s 2026 Fall Featured Artist, Tony Paraná, a Houston-based artist whose vibrant work explores identity, family, cultural heritage, and the stories that connect communities.
Born in Bahia, Brazil, Paraná draws inspiration from childhood memories, Brazilian traditions, family, and everyday life. A self-taught artist, he began painting after moving to the United States in 2002 — a decision he describes as life-changing.
Tony Paraná's work explores identity, family, and cultural heritage. Photo courtesy of Cottonwood Art Festival
“I never imagined I would become an artist,” said Paraná. “When I moved to the United States in 2002, I simply woke up one morning and decided to start painting. That decision changed my life.”
Today, Paraná works from his Houston studio while balancing his roles as an artist, educator, musician, and father of three. His intuitive artistic process blends memory, emotion, and cultural identity into colorful paintings designed to tell stories that resonate across generations and communities.
His creative work extends beyond the canvas. Paraná is also a musician, capoeira instructor, educator, and community leader. He founded the Montrose Art Society in Houston and later created MASA (Mobile Art Space for the Artists), a repurposed shipping container that serves as a free community gallery and creative space.
Being named Cottonwood’s Featured Artist is particularly meaningful for Paraná, who applied to the festival five times before being accepted.
“It’s one of the best art festivals in the country. When I was finally accepted, I immediately felt a connection with the people there. Visitors truly engage with the artwork and the artists. Being selected as the Featured Artist is incredibly meaningful and makes me believe even more in the work I’m creating,” he said.
Festival organizers selected Paraná in recognition of the way his work reflects Cottonwood’s emphasis on storytelling, cultural connection, and community engagement.
Visitors to the Fall 2026 festival will have the opportunity to meet Paraná in person and view his latest body of work, along with an impressive range of art from artists working in painting, sculpture, ceramics, and more.
Beyond the art, Cottonwood Art Festival offers a full weekend of entertainment, with live music, food, craft beer, and plenty of reasons to linger and explore.
The festival also places an emphasis on nurturing the next generation of artists. Through two community outreach programs, Cottonwood provides opportunities for local students to learn about the importance of art and explore their own creativity.
Whether discovering a new favorite artist, meeting creators face to face, or simply enjoying a fall weekend filled with art, music, food, and community, Cottonwood Art Festival offers plenty to see and experience.
The Cottonwood Art Festival takes place October 3–4, 2026, in Richardson, Texas.