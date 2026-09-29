Dinosaur Display
Rare dinosaur exhibition makes American debut at Perot Museum in Dallas
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will become the first North American venue to host the international tour of The March of the Triceratops when it comes to Dallas in July 2027.
The immersive exhibition features five Triceratops fossil skeletons from the only known herd ever discovered, offering rare insight into how the enormous plant-eating dinosaurs may have lived 66-68 million years ago, according to a release from the Perot Museum.
The March of the Triceratops presents more than 1,200 bones and fossil fragments from five Triceratops horridus discovered together in a single rock layer near Newcastle, Wyoming from a late Cretaceous-aged rock unit called the Lance Formation.
The prehistoric herd and its Late Cretaceous environment are brought to life through soundscapes, animations, augmented reality, and life-size models.
Visitors will be able to see a true-to-size female Triceratops model and animatronic calf, explore interactive stations and touchscreens, and take part in hands-on fossil discovery experiences.
“The March of the Triceratops offers our community the rare opportunity to experience a truly landmark exhibition of some of the most complete Triceratops skeletons ever found,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer, Perot Museum, in a statement.
“Dinosaurs have the power to capture our imagination like nothing else, and seeing these remarkable specimens up close is the type of 'wow' moment that inspires awe. Complementing the outstanding scientific work and discoveries of our own paleontology team, we’re proud to make Dallas a dinosaur destination.”
The exhibition was developed by Naturalis Biodiversity Center, Netherlands and presented and toured in partnership with MUSEUMsPARTNER.
The fossils of the five Triceratops were discovered in 2013 and collected over six field seasons between 2015 and 2019 by a team of researchers, paleontologists, preparators, students, and volunteers from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center.
The touring exhibition combines years of fieldwork, advanced imaging, and precision-built structural design to recreate the prehistoric world.
It comes to Dallas following presentations at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and the Auckland Museum, New Zealand.
The exact run dates of the exhibition at the Perot Museum have not yet been announced.