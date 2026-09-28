Concert News
The Voice coach Riley Green brings That's Just Me tour to Dallas
Country singer-songwriter and recent addition to The Voice Riley Green will come to Dallas as part of his 2027 That’s Just Me Tour, playing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday, May 21.
The 29-city North American tour will kick off in Spokane, Washington on April 1 and take place over the course of four months, ending on July 31 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In addition to Dallas, Green will also play in Fort Worth on May 6. Those are his only scheduled stops in Texas. He'll be joined by special guests Randy Houser, Jake Worthington, and Hannah McFarland at both Texas concerts.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of Green’s fourth studio album, That’s Just Me, which came out on September 18.
Three days after the album release, Green made his debut as a coach on season 30 of NBC's The Voice, joining fellow coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah.
As if that wasn't enough, Green also made his acting debut earlier this year on the CBS drama Marshals, which is part of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with Green’s “Back 40 Duck Club” presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, October 2 at 10 am at rileygreenmusic.com/tour.
THAT’S JUST ME TOUR DATES
- April 1st, 2027 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena
- April 2nd, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- April 3rd, 2027 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
- April 8th, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- April 9th, 2027 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- April 10th, 2027 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
- April 29th, 2027 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- April 30th, 2027 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
- May 1st, 2027 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 6th, 2027 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- May 7th, 2027 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
- May 8th, 2027 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- May 20th, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- May 21st, 2027 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 22nd, 2027 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
- June 3rd, 2027 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
- June 4th, 2027 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
- June 10th, 2027 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
- June 11th, 2027 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
- June 18th, 2027 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
- June 25th, 2027 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 15th, 2027 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- July 16th, 2027 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
- July 22nd, 2027 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 23rd, 2027 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 24th, 2027 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- July 29th, 2027 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
- July 30th, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 31st, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater