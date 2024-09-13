Parking lot parties
Dallas Cowboys fans sacked with 3rd highest tailgate costs in U.S.
NFL football is back in action, and there's no better way to celebrate the return of your favorite team than with a classic tailgate. Dedicated Dallas Cowboys fans may need to increase their budgets for any upcoming tailgates at AT&T Stadium this year, as a new report has revealed the Arlington stadium is the NFL's No. 3 most expensive tailgating destination in America.
Online sports betting experts Oddspedia ranked 30 stadiums nationwide based on their parking costs, food and drink prices, and overall average tailgate costs. (As a note, tailgate costs for NFL teams that share a stadium were the same.)
The estimated cost of tailgating for four Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium comes out to $242.15, which is the third highest tally out of all 30 stadiums on the list. Fans of the Cowboys - America's most valuable team - are spending about 18 percent more on their ultimate tailgate experience than the national average, which is $205.17.
In the national comparison of just food and drink costs, Cowboys fans tied with Houston Texans fans for the sixth-highest grocery costs. To feed four hungry tailgaters on either team, the average grocery trip cost comes out to $154.15, which covers ingredients for "cheeseburgers, hotdogs, Italian subs, chicken wings, pretzels[,] chips and dips," among other culinary necessities.
But a good chunk of that overall cost can also get eaten up by puling into a top parking spot at AT&T Stadium, the report found. Fans may want to consider their options ahead of the Cowboys' home opener on September 15. (Official rules for tailgating at AT&T Stadium can be found here.)
"Parking in an official lot can cost up to $88, which drives up the price for your gameday," the report said. "However… a visit to Reddit would suggest there are more economical options in ‘non-Jerry’ parking lots not far away."
For added context, the average cost for parking across all 30 stadiums was $57.38.
One cheaper option for Cowboys fans would be to attend Rally Day experiences on days prior to select home games, at the outdoor Miller Lite House on the West Plaza at AT&T Stadium. The family-friendly events include stadium tours, interactive games, photos and autographs from Dallas Cowboys Alumni Players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as Rowdy the mascot. Rally Days will be hosted from 10 am to 6 pm on: September 14, September 21, October 12, November 9, and November 17.
Rally Day tickets are sold in advance and at the gate. Self-guided tour tickets are $25 per person; VIP tour tickets are $45 per person. For more information, go here.
The top 10 NFL teams with the most expensive tailgating experiences are:
- No. 1 – San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium ($292.33)
- No. 2 – Los Angeles Rams/Chargers, SoFi Stadium ($257.75)
- No. 3 – Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium ($242.15)
- No. 4 – Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field ($238.32)
- No. 5 – Washington Commanders, Commanders Field ($224.10)
- No. 6 – Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium ($217.16)
- No. 7 – Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium ($216.14)
- No. 8 – New York Giants/Jets, MetLife Stadium (211.20)
- No. 9 – Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High ($210.77)
- No. 10 – New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium ($210.64)
The study analyzed costs of a tailgate experience for a group of four people, including cost of parking in the tailgate zone for the first games of the season, and a list of "essential party foods and drinks" (a.k.a. local groceries) to kick off the festivities.
The full report and its methodology can be found on oddspedia.com.