Sports News
How to get tickets for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals
Dallas' NBA team the Dallas Mavericks have made it to the NBA Finals, and now the only question is: How do you score a ticket. The answer is, act fast.
The Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics, with the first game taking place in Boston on June 6.
Tickets go on sale at 1 pm on Friday, May 31.
Boston will have home court advantage for the best-of-7 series, hosting four out of seven games, if the series extends that long. The schedule is as follows, with Games 5-7 occurring "if necessary":
- Game 1, June 6 at TD Garden, Boston
- Game 2, June 9 at TD Garden, Boston
- Game 3, June 12 at American Airlines Center, Dallas
- Game 4, June 14, at American Airlines Center, Dallas
- Game 5, June 17, at TD Garden, Boston
- Game 6, June 20, at American Airlines Center, Dallas
- Game 7, June 23, at TD Garden, Boston
Dallas home games take place on June 12 and 14 at American Airlines Center, and tickets will be available at mavs.com/playoffs. Prices are not yet available, but expect to pay a pretty penny for the privilege of watching the games in person.
Tickets for a potential Game 6 in Dallas will go on sale at a later date.
Members of Club Maverick will have priority access to tickets prior to the general public. The Mavericks are also strongly discouraging Club Maverick members from reselling their tickets in order to maintain a home court advantage.
The Mavericks advanced to their second-ever NBA Finals on May 30 with a dominating 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Point guard Luka Dončić was named the MVP of the Western Conference Finals after averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists in the five-game series, including a stellar 36 points in Game 5.