International tour billed as the longest drone show ever hits Dallas
An event billed as the longest touring drone show ever staged is coming to Dallas. (Well, Forney.) Called DroneArt Show: A Music Concert and Drone Show, it will feature drones in the sky with musicians on the ground performing classical music, and will take place on November 1 on The Lawn at the OC in Forney.
Presented by Fever, the global live-entertainment discovery platform, the event will incorporate 500+ illuminated drones choreographed to live performances of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
A release says the display will transform the night sky into a "living work of art." Tickets are on sale now via the Fever app and official website.
Dallas is but one stop on a tour that is also hitting Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Tampa as well as international cities such as Naples, Italy and Perth, Australia. It definitely sounds fabulous although DFW is home to drone pioneer Sky Elements, which surely makes us a little more drone-savvy than some of those towns. We've seen drones.
The 65-minute open-air experience will blend classical music, advanced drone technology, and immersive storytelling for an evening that combines spectacle and serenity, with hundreds of drones dancing across the sky in time with the music — forming blooming flowers, twinkling stars, and graceful swans.
The aerial performance itself spans about 45 minutes of continuous flight, in harmony with a live quartet below.
Attendees are encouraged to make a night of it: Come early for onsite food and beverage options and grab a great viewing spot before the show begins.
There are currently tickets for the Picnic Area, no seating, but ticketholders can bring blankets and pillows (no outside chairs, however), for $52.90. (There were also VIP tickets but those are already mysteriously sold out.)
DroneArt Show, located at The Lawn at the OC, also known as Opportunity Central, a Forney ISD facility with a 6,500-seat arena located at 680 Innovation Blvd. November 1 at 7:30 pm.