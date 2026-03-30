Concert News
Benson Boone is a wanted man on 2026 tour stopping in Dallas
For the second year in a row, singer-songwriter Benson Boone will bring his music to fans around the United States, this time on his Wanted Man Tour, which will stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, August 21.
The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 7, lasting almost two months until the final date in Casper, Wyoming on September 3.
In addition to Dallas, Boone will perform in San Antonio on August 20.
On his 2025 tour, he visited Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston, so it looks he's spreading around his Texas love.
As on the previous tour, Boone will be playing songs from his 2025 album, American Heart, which went as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
That album was a quick follow-up to his 2024 debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which featured his breakout song, "Beautiful Things."
The tour announcement follows a busy few months for Boone, who officially wrapped up his American Heart Tour earlier in March.
He also appeared in an Instacart Super Bowl commercial with Ben Stiller and headlined a set as part of the Super Bowl LX concert series.
Fans can register for presale access for the tour at Bensonboone.com. The Artist Presale begins nWednesday, April 1 at 11 am local time.
Fans can also access local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 2. The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 3, at 11 am local time.
Benson Boone Wanted Man tour dates
- Jul 7, 2026 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
- Jul 8, 2026 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
- Jul 10, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Jul 11, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Jul 13, 2026 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
- Jul 15, 2026 - TD Garden, Boston, MA
- Jul 16, 2026 - MVP Arena, Albany, NY
- Jul 18, 2026 - Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH
- Jul 19, 2026 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Jul 22, 2026 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
- Jul 24, 2026 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
- Jul 27, 2026 - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
- Jul 28, 2026 - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK
- Jul 30, 2026 - Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- Aug 2, 2026 - Numerica Veterans Arena, Spokane, WA
- Aug 4, 2026 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
- Aug 5, 2026 - Moda Center, Portland, OR
- Aug 7, 2026 - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA
- Aug 8, 2026 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
- Aug 10, 2026 - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
- Aug 11, 2026 - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
- Aug 14, 2026 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- Aug 15, 2026 - Pechenga Arena, San Diego, CA
- Aug 17, 2026 - Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
- Aug 20, 2026 - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
- Aug 21, 2026 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- Aug 23, 2026 - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- Aug 25, 2026 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL
- Aug 26, 2026 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- Aug 28, 2026 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL
- Aug 29, 2026 - Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR
- Aug 31, 2026 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
- Sep 1, 2026 - CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE
- Sep 3, 2026 - Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, WY