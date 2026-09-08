Concert News
Dallas' legendary Erykah Badu headlines one-night-only R&B concert
Spotify's RNB X playlist will come to life at the upcoming RNB X Live: Dallas, a new one-night-only concert taking place on Sunday, November 1 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
The event is poised to be "the biggest expression of Spotify’s RNB X to date," according to a release from Live Nation Urban, which is co-producing the event.
RNB X is Spotify's flagship destination for R&B discovery and fandom, and the concert will bring together generations of R&B artists, from established stars to emerging musicians shaping the genre today.
Headlining the event is Dallas legend Erykah Badu, whose last big concert locally was in December 2025, where she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her 2000 album, Mama's Gun. Badu released a new album, Before the World Blows, earlier this year.
Another big name on the bill is H.E.R., whose lone album — Back of My Mind in 2021 — burned up the charts, finishing at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B chart, No. 4 on the Hip Hop/R&B chart, and No. 6 on the overall Billboard 200.
Other performers will include kwn, Destin Conrad, Jai'Len Josey, and rjtheweirdo.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for eligible "top fans" in the Dallas area beginning Tuesday, September 8 at 12 pm, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 am. The general on-sale will take place Friday, September 11 at 12 pm at Ticketmaster.com.
The event builds on previous RNB X Live experiences in Washington, D.C., New York, and San Francisco. The November 1 performance will be captured on video and released exclusively on Spotify, extending the experience beyond Dallas and giving fans around the world a way to experience the night.