A Gaggle of Celebrities
Fan Expo Dallas goes back to the future for star-studded 2025 event
A pop culture celebration is coming to Dallas with a star-studded guest list including many original cast members from the iconic film Back to the Future.
Fan Expo Dallas, coming to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center May 30-June 1, will host a 40th anniversary celebration of Back to the Future featuring appearances by stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Tom Wilson.
They'll be joined by both actresses who portrayed the role of Jennifer Parker: Claudia Wells, who appeared in the original 1985 film, and Elisabeth Shue, who appeared in the two sequels from 1989 and 1990. Other stars appearing include Huey Lewis, James Tolkan (who played Principal Strickland), Donald Fullilove (Goldie Wilson), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), and more.
The three-day event allows fans the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with their screen idols. It includes autograph and photo sessions, celebrity panels, sketch duels with comics artists, workshops, cosplayers, and shopping.
Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson.Fan Expo
Other notable themes at the Dallas event include:
Smallville. There will also be a reunion of cast members from the Superman-themed TV show Smallville featuring stars Kristin Kreuk, Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, and Laura Vandervoort.
White Lotus. The expo will also feature appearances by Parker Posey (Best in Show, Lost in Space) and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Justified, Fallout), fresh off their roles in season 3 of buzzy HBO series White Lotus.
Star Wars. John Boyega, who rocketed to fame as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, joins Star Wars legend Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano.
More high-wattage stars in attendance include:
- Mr. T (Rocky III, The A-Team)
- Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables)
- Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, The Hangover)
- Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)
- David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bones)
- Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy, Friday Night Lights)
- Jennifer Beals (Flashdance)
- Patricia Velasquez, the mummy-hunting star of The Mummy
- Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Three Men and a Baby)
Fans can also meet voice actors and creators including Seth Green, Kate Micucci, Dante Basco, James Marsters, and Breckin Meyer.
White Lotus stars Walter Goggins, Parker PoseyFan Expo
Fan Expo attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. In addition to Dallas, there are events in Orlando, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Calgary, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Cleveland, Vancouver, and Toronto.
“We’re delivering nostalgia, stardom, and non-stop excitement this year,” said Fan Expo HQ VP Andrew Moyes in a statement. “Whether you grew up on ‘80s movies, 2000s TV dramas, or the latest superhero hits, Fan Expo Dallas 2025 brings together pop culture icons you’ve loved for decades.”
Full-price tickets start at $37, and full-price 3-day passes start at $115. VIP Packages are sold out.