Soccer News
New tickets for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Arlington go on sale
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 50 days away, new ticket inventory will be made available to the general public, including the nine matches scheduled at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
According to a release, the new bloc of tickets will be available at FIFA.com/tickets from starting at 10 am CST on Wednesday, April 22.
Matches at AT&T Stadium will start with Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, followed by England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27.
The stadium will also host two Round of 32 matches, one Round of 16 match, and one Semi-Final match.
At the start of sale, tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match.
The ticket drop is part of the ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, which runs until the end of the tournament and allows the general public to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.
Along with this set of tickets, additional tickets will continue to be released to the public on an ongoing basis up until the final on Sunday, July 19, subject to availability.
FIFA expects the ticket drop to draw high traffic, so fans can expect digital queues, which allow FIFA to improve the user experience once fans are admitted.
Users will be able to see the matches and categories for which tickets are available, select specific seats, and proceed with their purchase, receiving confirmation once payment is completed.
The ticket drop is also a reminder that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, and fans should check the site regularly for additional tickets that are made available on an ongoing basis.
Additionally, the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available at FIFA.com/tickets for eligible ticket holders.
The platform enables fans who can no longer attend matches to sell their tickets to other fans in a secure and authorized environment, safeguarding against invalid or unauthorized resale.
To date, more than 5 million tickets have already been sold for 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would surpass the cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.