FIFA fan policies
FIFA to allow disposable water bottles in Dallas Stadium for World Cup
In a change of policy, FIFA will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, called "Dallas Stadium" during the tournament.
FIFA's decision adjusted a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament’s 16 stadiums across North America, including some with limited or no shade from the sun.
FIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce, factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match taking place in the United States or Canada.
Reusable water bottles are a no for World Cup. Greenhead.com
In a video released by FIFA, Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said fans will still not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles “due to safety and security reasons.”
FIFA stated, “for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”
FIFA’s stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 ounces capacity. On Thursday, June 4, the “Stadium Code of Conduct” update was criticized by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.
Nine FIFA World Cup matches (more than in any other host city) will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They will start with Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, followed by England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27.
The stadium will also host two Round of 32 matches (June 30 and July 3), one Round of 16 match (July 6), and one Semi-Final match (July 14).