Concert News
Global girl group Katseye books Dallas stop on 'wild' 2026 tour
Up-and-coming global girl group Katseye will embark on The WildWorld Tour in fall 2026, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, November 11.
Following an eight-date European leg, the group will begin the North American leg of the tour on October 13 in Miami, Florida, traveling to 19 cities over the course of 45 days.
While they're in Texas, before they head to Dallas, Katseye will perform in Austin on November 10.
Like many similar groups, Katseye was formed in 2023 through a reality competition series, Dream Academy, which aired solely on YouTube, a news release reminds. A cast of 20 competitors was winnowed down to six eventual winners: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.
The six members come from four different countries: United States (Avanzini, Raj, and Skiendiel), Switzerland (Bannerman), Philippines (Laforteza), and South Korea (Jeung), making it a true global group.
In recent months, Bannerman has gone on a "temporary hiatus" from the group to "focus on her health and wellbeing." There is no word yet if she will rejoin the group for the tour.
The group released EPs in both 2024 and 2025, and will release a third EP, Wild, on August 14 just before the start of the tour.
Three recent singles - "Gabriela," "Internet Girl," and their latest, "Pinky Up" - have made the top 30 on Billboard''s Hot 100 chart, indicating their rise has only just started.
Fans will be happy to know that Katseye will perform at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25. The group is nominated in three categories - New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video (for “Gnarly”), and Breakthrough Pop Artist.
Tickets for North American dates will first be available starting with a Weverse Artist Presale on Wednesday, May 20 from 11 am-2 pm, available to paid Weverse membership holders.
Weverse members must apply for the presale link by Sunday, May 17 at 4 pm in order to participate.
That will beollowed by the Katseye.World Presale at 3 pm on May 17. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, May 21 at 3 pm at katseye.world.
KATSEYE - WILDWORLD TOUR
- 10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- 10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- 10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- 10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- 11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
- 11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- 11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- 11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- 11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes