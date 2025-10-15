Spooky News
Halloween ball in Deep Ellum Dallas will be right out of fantasy novel
There's a Halloween party brewing in Deep Ellum that will not be your usual scarefest. Called The Court of Villains Ball, it's a Halloween celebration for book lovers, bringing literature to life with a night of villainous fun.
The Ball, which takes place on October 17, is aimed at readers who "live for the dark and dramatic," for a night that feels straight out of a fantasy novel.
Every detail — from cocktails to costume inspiration to photo ops — is inspired by literary characters, with a cast of villains who will act out scenes from their favorite books. There'll be villain-inspired cocktails, beer, and wine, plus hors d’oeuvres with gluten-free and vegetarian options.
The event was conceived by Always Booked, a group of women who do book podcasts and occasionally organize book-centered events. They call this the first literary-themed ball of its kind in Dallas — "equal parts book club, costume gala, and unforgettable night out."
”We love to create environments for people to come in and feel appreciated, seen, and loved,” says co-founder Olivia Boyd.
Boyd and co-founder Emily Henderson met on BookTok — the book version of TikTok — and launched a podcast with two other hosts. The community they've built through a book club and the podcast inspired them to find ways to connect with more bookworms in real life.
"The community element of books is what we've enjoyed so much,” Boyd says. "Let's build this so other people can join the community because I feel like the book girlies are everywhere, hiding in plain sight."
In May, they hosted an anniversary party for Sarah J. Maas’ fantasy romance A Court of Thorns and Roses, and saw a great turnout.
"One good thing about these events is that people feel free to come alone and can meet others in a less formal environment," Henderson says.
It's also a chance to dress up in your finest Morticia, since the dress code is black tie fantasy glam.
"We definitely expect ball gown vibes, but I think it will also venture into Halloween costumes," Boyd says. "Because even when I think of [The Hunger Games’] President Snow — I would love to see a femme President Snow."
The Court of Villains Ball takes place on October 17 at 6:30 pm at Brake & Clutch Warehouse, an event space at 3601 Main St. in Deep Ellum. Tickets are $275 and must be purchased ahead of time on the website, and will not be sold at the door. The ticket price includes valet, photography, and open bar.