Wizard News
Dallas movie theaters host back-to-back Harry Potter marathons
Dallas movie theaters are gearing up to for an annual celebration dedicated to witches and wizards by airing Harry Potter-themed marathons — culminating on September 1.
For the uninitiated, September 1 is "Back to Hogwarts Day," an informal celebration first created by Harry Potter fans in 1997, marking an iconic moment in the books and films — the day Harry is due to board the Hogwarts Express and go to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry for a new year.
As WizardingWorld notes, over the years since the Harry Potter books and films were released, fans around the world have found all sorts of ways to celebrate this significant moment in Harry’s story: from dressing up Hogwarts robes to throwing a magical bash to rewatching a movie.
Thus: Dallas movie theaters are hosting marathons, executed in one way or another. The Angelika has been doing a slow version, screening one Harry Potter film per month over the course of eight months.
Cinemark theaters are doing it all in eight days, with an eight-day movie marathon, screening all eight films in the franchise from August 25–September 1.
This is not the first year Cinemark has hosted such a marathon (nor is this the first movie marathon ever hosted by a theater chain). But new this year at Cinemark, the film series will be available at select theaters in D-BOX motion seats, so fans can feel like they are flying on their own broomstick alongside Harry and friends.
The Cinemark schedule is as follows:
- August 25 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- August 26 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- August 27 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- August 28 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- August 29 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- August 30 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- August 31 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- September 1 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Select theaters will also be selling a Harry Potter pillow, so fans can take the magic home with them (for $20).