Billy the Kid Film Festival in Hico, Texas loves outlaws the most
Who doesn't love an outlaw? Surely not the annual Billy the Kid Film Festival, a festival dedicated to outlaws which is coming to Hico, Texas from November 7-9.
The festival was founded in 2019 in Hico, the hometown of "Brushy Bill" Robert, AKA Billy the Kid. It seeks films that answer the question, What does it mean to be an outlaw? — featuring stories of characters who go against the grain.
This is the festival's 7th edition and it will screen 55 films including shorts and music videos. Opening night will include a free under-the-stars presentation of short films at Green Canoe's Beer Garden in Hico, featuring two documentaries with a Dallas connection:
- Dallasite Bart Weiss’ Rolling Film, Rocking History, Al Maysles Captures the Beatles — people, where is the editor here — where Al Maysles tells the story of how he shot the Beatles coming to the U.S. for the first time
- Former Dallasite Justina Walford’s Tattler’s Tale about a legendary stray dog that finally finds a home in South Dallas
Two narrative shorts will also be included: Robby Robinson’s Hub City about a singer dealing with the mysterious death of his brother; and The Strange Story of Blasting Betty directed by William Samson about a woman in the Wild West.
The evening’s program will be capped by screenings of three music videos, two of which have parentheses in the title: I Remember the Alamo (But Can't Recall Her Name), Let’s Keep Austin, Texas and The Elephant (Dear Valentine).
The festival's 55 films include nine feature-length, plus 46 short films and music videos, all of which have outlaw and/or western themes, with a focus on local and Texas-based filmmakers.
Along with the free-to-the public opening night, there'll be a film festival workshop with filmmaker consultant Rebecca Smith offered to aspiring filmmakers and those navigating the film festival circuit; as well as the return of Dennis and Amanda Moore from Pine Moore Old West Studio to present BTKFF’s annual Pine Moore Award, in honor of the famous western and Old West location set which has been utilized by countless films, television shows, commercials, and music videos for scenic backdrops.
Film/TV and Texas legend Barry Corbin will appear at the Billy the Kid Film Festival on both Friday and Saturday as a special guest. The festival will also feature the locally produced film Reel Hico, which was filmed entirely in Hico and showcases many of the town’s residents. This hometown favorite will screen as a Friday night feature presentation.
he festival is introducing a new venue, the Wild Saddle Saloon, where films will be shown throughout the day on Saturday. The VIP and Red Carpet Party will take place under a Big Party Tent provided by Event-O-Matic, offering attendees a lively and festive atmosphere to celebrate the weekend’s events.
Festival founder Luci DiGiorgio, said, “In our magical seventh year, the Billy the Kid Film Festival feels the confidence of a long-standing festival. We are ecstatic to bring the best of Texas filmmakers as well as daring films from all over the world. We’ve truly developed a filmmaker family here in Hico.”