Pastel paradise
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pounces on Plano for first of 2 DFW stops
Hello Kitty fans, get ready to say hey. The beloved pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling back into Dallas-Fort Worth.
The boutique and cafe on wheels, which has built a devoted following for its Instagram-ready sweets and collectible merch, is continuing its 2026 U.S. tour with two upcoming North Texas stops - one in Plano and one in Fort Worth.
According to a release, the truck will first visit The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano on Saturday, April 25, setting up on the lawn near The District from 10 am-7 pm.
It will return to North Texas the following weekend with a stop at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth on Saturday, May 2, where it’ll park on the grassy lot at the corner of Marathon Avenue and Ozona Street, also from 10 am-7 pm.
The visit is part of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s 10th anniversary tour, and devotees can expect a lineup of themed treats and limited-edition merchandise to mark the milestone.
The truck will be selling special 10th anniversary merch.Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
New items for this stop include a Hello Kitty Cafe zip sweatshirt, mugs, and T-shirts, alongside anniversary-branded collectibles such as keychains, thermal bottles, tumblers, blankets, and plush toys.
On the sweeter side, the truck will offer 10th anniversary cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and classic Madeleines.
As with past visits, those hoping to snag the most coveted items should plan to arrive early - lines can stretch long, and popular merchandise often sells out before the day is done.
Adorable Hello Kitty macarons.Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
One important note: the truck is cashless and will accept only credit and debit cards.
After its Fort Worth appearance, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue on to Oklahoma City on May 9.