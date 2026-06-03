On display
Iconic Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' dress comes to Dallas
The dress worn for the most famous (or, infamous) rendition of "Happy Birthday" in American history is going on display in Dallas-Fort Worth. Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown will be showcased at Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Grand Prairie for a limited time, beginning Friday, June 5.
The display coincides with what would have been the legendary actress and pop culture icon's 100th birthday. Monroe was born June 1, 1926 as Norma Jeane Mortenson.
The sparkling gown became part of entertainment lore on May 19, 1962, when Monroe wore it while singing "Happy Birthday" to U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his 45th birthday gala and fundraiser at Madison Square Garden. She shimmied onstage, shed a white fur coat to reveal the sparkly skin-tight dress, and delivered a sultry, breathy "Happy Birthday."
Afterwards, JFK said to the crowd, "I can now retire from politics after having had Happy Birthday sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way."
Many historians believe Kennedy and Monroe had a romantic relationship.
Notably, Ripley's in Grand Prairie is just about 12.5 miles from the JFK Memorial and Sixth Street Museum in downtown Dallas.
Designed by French-born costume designer Jean Louis, the sheer dress was embellished with more than 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones and created the illusion that Monroe was wearing almost nothing at all — a daring fashion statement that helped cement the "Happy Birthday" moment in pop culture history.
The dress is considered one of the most famous garments ever worn. In 2016, Ripley's purchased it for $4.8 million, a price that at the time made it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction.
In 2022, they loaned it to Kim Kardashian to wear to the Met Gala. It was reportedly returned with some missing crystals and stretched seams.
Visitors to the Grand Prairie museum will be able to see the gown up close, along with additional memorabilia tied to Monroe's life, career, and legacy, an an exhibition called "Happy 100th Birthday, Marilyn Monroe."
"Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most recognizable icons in pop culture history," Ripley Entertainment regional manager Rachel Rotella said in a statement. "With visitors looking for unique experiences across North Texas this summer, this is a rare opportunity to see Marilyn Monroe's dress that represents one of the most unforgettable moments in Hollywood history."
The Monroe display is included with regular admission to Ripley's, which features hundreds of oddities, artifacts, and interactive exhibits. The exhibit opens June 5 and will be on display for a limited time.