Concert News
Hilary Duff counts Irving among lucky stops on 2026 comeback tour
Pop singer Hilary Duff is mounting a comeback after many years away with The Lucky Me Tour in 2026, which will include a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Tuesday, June 30.
The tour will begin with a 28-city North American leg, starting on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and going through mid-August.
In addition to Irving, Duff will perform in Houston suburb The Woodlands on June 27 and Austin on June 28.
She'll add 19 more dates in Ireland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico after that, taking the tour all the way to February 2027.
The tour is in support of Luck… or something, her first new album in 11 years. It is Duff's first major tour since the Dignity Tour in 2007-2008. She'll be joined by special guests La Roux and Jade LeMac.
Duff officially ended her long musical hiatus in January with the cheekily-named Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, featuring dates in London, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.
She will also play two three-night stretches in Las Vegas - February 13-15 and May 22-24 - to warm up for the main event this summer.
Duff first gained significant fame in the lead role on the Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire. She quickly transitioned into a music career, releasing three albums over three years in the early 2000s.
Luck… or something will be released on Friday, February 20, the same day that tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public.
Fans can also participate in the Hilary Duff Artist Presale on Wednesday, February 18 at 10 am by signing up at signup.ticketmaster.com/hilaryduff by Monday, February 16 at 5 pm.
For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed - access is tied to individual accounts. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access.
There will also be presales through Citi Entertainment and Verizon prior to the general on-sale date.
Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour
- June 22: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 23: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 25: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 27: Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- June 28: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- June 30: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 3: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 8: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- July 11: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 12: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 14: Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
- July 15: Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- July 17: Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- July 22: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 23: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 25: Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- July 26: Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- July 28: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 30: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- August 1: Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- August 2: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- August 5: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- August 8: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- August 9: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
- August 12: Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- August 15: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- August 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater