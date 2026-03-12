Mid-March brings a slew of great things to do in and around Dallas, including one of the biggest one-day events on the calendar: the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Other choices include a dance production, five theater productions, a huge car race, the opening of new art exhibition, a new circus, a trio of concerts, a well-known comedian, and a classic story told on ice.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, March 12
World Ballet Company presents Swan Lake
The legendary tale of Swan Lake takes flight in a production from World Ballet Company, as fate and magic entwine in a timeless battle between good and evil. Performing with a live orchestra and featuring a cast of 50 international dancers, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, and hand-crafted sets, the ballet captures every moment — from the Dance of the Little Swans to the Black Swan’s 32 fouettés and every pirouette in between. The performance takes place at Majestic Theatre.
The Firehouse Theatre presents The Producers
In The Producers, a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit. The production runs through March 29 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.
Broadway Dallas presents A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
A Beautiful Noise is the untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself. Diamond's story is an energy-filled musical memoir that tells the story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. The production runs through March 22 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Rover Dramawerks presents All's Fair in Love and Theatre
Up-and-coming director Leah Harris is bearing the brunt of attacks in the prestigious Theatre Outstanding Competition, but she’s still determined to fight fair. Plus, she’s dealing with feuding stars, divorcing crew members, and a team liaison who barely knows his stage right from his stage left. It’s going to be the longest, and shortest, weekend of her life. The production runs through March 28 at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Broadway at the Center presents The Music Man
Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. The production will have four performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Friday, March 13
Java House Grand Prix of Arlington
The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will feature a 2.73-mile track layout that will weave through Arlington’s sports and entertainment district, which includes both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, as well as Choctaw Stadium, the Arlington Convention Center, and more. There will be practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday before the main event on Sunday. All Time Low, T-Pain, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, and Disco Lines will provide musical entertainment on different days.
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibition" opening day
"The Walt Disney Studios and World War II" is an immersive, family-friendly exhibition that illustrates how The Walt Disney Studios contributed to the Allies' war effort by devoting over 90 percent of its output to producing original artwork, as well as training and public-service films. The exhibition, which includes more than 500 examples of rare, historical objects and film clips, will remain on display at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum through September 10.
Flip Circus
Flip Circus is a brand-new big top entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family of Circus Vazquez fame. It features performers from around the world, including illusionist Jimmy Saylon, comedian Misha, juggler Dede Larible, trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, martial artists The Kung Fu Boys, and more. The circus will be in a big top tent in the parking lot at Riders Field in Frisco through March 30.
Il Divo in concert
Vocal group Il Divo comes to Dallas with their Il Divo By Candlelight tour, taking fans on a journey through two decades of romance, heartache, and joy. They have released 11 albums in their career, most recently XX in 2024. At this concert at Majestic Theater, Il Divo will be joined by Phoenix-based string trio Simply Three.
Verdigris Ensemble presents A Western & To The West
Verdigris Ensemble will present A Western & To The West, an immersive, genre-defying choral performance that reimagines the mythology of the American West. Inspired by the iconic film High Noon, the semi-staged production places the audience inside a fractured frontier where voices function as both narrator and environment. Through voice, movement, and cinematic projection, the choir becomes character, landscape, and emotional force, confronting themes of courage, community, and moral reckoning. There will be three performances through Sunday in Hamon Hall at Winspear Opera House.
Garland Civic Theatre presents Rumors
Chris and Ken Gorman arrive at a fancy dinner party for their friend, Charley Brock. They discover that all is not well, and that Charley has had an accident involving a shotgun and his earlobe. This could be damaging to Charley’s reputation, as he is deputy mayor of New York City. As Chris and Ken’s friends begin to arrive and they attempt to cover up the facts, hilarity ensues. The production runs through March 29 at Granville Arts Center in Garland.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton"
"Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton" is a unique concert experience that lends music and visuals to celebrate the 25-year partnership of two of Hollywood’s top creators. The live concert features Elfman’s famous Burton film scores brought to life on stage by orchestra, enhanced by visuals on the big screen of original sketches, drawings and storyboards. The concert will feature Elfman in person as a special guest, violinist Sandy Cameron, and the Dallas Symphony Chorus. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Improv Arlington presents Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans is the second youngest brother in the famous Wayans family, getting his start in the late 1980s in the movie I'm Gonna Get You Sucka and as part of the cast of the comedy series, In Living Color. This summer, he and his brother Marlon are returning to the Scary Movie franchise for the first time in 25 years. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Improv Arlington.
Saturday, March 14
Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival
The annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival is the largest St. Patrick’s Parade in the Southwest. Starting at Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street and ending at SMU Blvd. and Central Expressway, the parade draws upwards of 125,000 people along the two-mile route to see more than 90 floats, 1,700 participants, bands, and more. Revelers can head a little further down the road to the Lower Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Block Party for a day full of great music, beer, and plenty of St. Patrick’s Day cheer at bars like Stan’s Blue Note, The Dubliner, Terilli’s Restaurant, Halcyon, Christie’s Sports Bar, Sister Restaurant, and Goodwins.
Sunday, March 15
Coppell Arts Center presents Wizard of Oz on Ice
World-renowned professional skating champions will bring the beloved tale of The Wizard of Oz to life on ice, combining breathtaking performances with interactive elements for audiences of all ages. It features all the classic moments, including Dorothy’s iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road and the magical encounters with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. There will be two performances on Sunday at Coppell Arts Center in Coppell.
Photo by Jerry McClure
St. Patrick's Day in Dallas is always a spirited affair.