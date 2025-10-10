Movie Review Time
Nuclear war threatens the U.S. in gripping film A House of Dynamite
Director Kathryn Bigelow has had two distinct phases to her feature film career. From the early ‘80s to the early 2000s, she made movies for the masses like Near Dark, Point Break, and K-19: The Widowmaker. But that all changed with the 2008 release of the Iraq War film The Hurt Locker, for which she won the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture. Every movie of hers since then has leaned hard into real-world drama, including the new A House of Dynamite.
Instead of trying to understand past events, this film imagines a scenario that is still frighteningly real: Nuclear war. As the story begins, it’s discovered that a missile has been fired in the direction of the United States from close to the east coast of Asia where China, Russia, and North Korea connect. The unattributed weapon is at first thought to be a test, but when it continues on a path toward the U.S., people at all different levels of the U.S. government try to figure out how to stop it and what to do if they can’t.
The same story is essentially told three different times, changing the perspective to different officials in multiple locations around the country. They include people at an Army missile defense base in Alaska, led by Major Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos); the White House Situation Room, led by Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson); a top brass video call featuring General Anthony Brady (Tracy Letts) and Secretary of Defense Reid Baker (Jared Harris); and, naturally, the President of the United States (Idris Elba).
Directed by Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim, the film is an extremely tense experience as it juggles the personal and professional lives of many different people. The sense of duty that each one of them feels in serving their country slowly turns inward as they understand that a major American city could be wiped off the map, an event that would almost certainly trigger World War III.
Bigelow and Oppenheim do a fantastic job of serving the bigger stars in the cast, as well as the supporting actors who may not be as well known. A normal film would be able to take more time to establish the various characters, but the intensity of the plot lends extra meaning to every moment, allowing the audience to connect with everyone more quickly. It’s not at all difficult to put yourself in the shoes of those in the film who desperately try to get in touch with loved ones as the threat becomes larger.
Telling the story three times from different perspectives not only allows the audience to understand who all is involved in such a world-changing event, but it also shines a light on the strengths and weaknesses of each department. How accurate the film is to what would happen in real life is debatable, but the film gives off an air of legitimacy in how it depicts the actions of the various players.
Given the structure of the film, there’s no one star, but each of the main actors does a fine job in bringing their characters to life. Ferguson, Letts, Harris, and Elba are the most compelling in their roles, but other people like Jason Clarke, Greta Lee, Malachi Beasley, and Jonah Hauer-King do a lot with their limited time on screen. The cast is so packed that someone like Kaitlyn Dever is given only one small, albeit impactful, scene.
The ending of the film is likely to be divisive, but it only serves to underscore the idea that no one can truly know how to handle an existential threat like nuclear war. The military and the government can simulate and prepare all they want, but it’s only when things go to hell that anyone can tell if they’re able to meet the moment.
A House of Dynamite is now playing in select theaters. It debuts on Netflix on October 24.