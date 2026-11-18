Movie Review
Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping falls into nostalgia trap
The Hunger Games was at the forefront of the young adult dystopian craze of the 2000s and 2010s, with the book trilogy by Suzanne Collins being adapted into four blockbuster films that collectively made almost $3 billion. With that kind of success, it’s no wonder that Collins and Lionsgate have tried to milk more out of the franchise in the form of prequels, first with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and now with Sunrise on the Reaping.
Even more so than Ballad…, which put future president Coriolanus Snow as the protagonist, Sunrise… leans heavily on familiar characters from the original trilogy, starting with Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada). A young man counted on by many in District 12, his desire to help results in him inadvertently being chosen as one of four tributes for the 50th annual Hunger Games, aka the second Quarter Quell.
Once in Panem, Haymitch teams up with fellow tributes like Wyatt (Ben Wang) and Maysilee (McKenna Grace), gets trained by former winners like Mags (Lili Taylor) and Wiress (Maya Hawke), conspires with Beetee (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) and Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), and tries not to run afoul of Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin), and especially President Snow (Ralph Fiennes).
Directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie, the film starts off well, establishing Haymitch’s life in District 12 with his mother, brother, and girlfriend, Lenore (Whitney Peak). But after setting up the stakes, the filmmakers struggle to maintain any kind of momentum. The biggest problem is that they pay too much attention to connections from the first film and too little to characters who aren’t as well-known, never giving this story an identity of its own.
Many of the people playing younger versions of characters from previous films feel like they’re doing cosplay, especially Caesar Flickerman and Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning). There’s a difference between reminding audiences of people they know and just playing the hits, and few of the actors get a chance to make their particular role their own. The exceptions are Plemons, who only gives a hint of Philip Seymour Hoffman in his performance, and Fiennes, who plays Snow completely differently from Donald Sutherland.
But, most importantly, there’s no juice to the story as a whole. The bloodless nature of PG-13 movies stands out here, as even brutal deaths result in very little damage. The film is full of awful dialogue that often repeats words to try to drive the point home. And there are few people for the audience to root against, as Snow is relatively muted and most of the tributes from other districts are nothing more than stereotypes with no soul to any of them.
Australian actor Zada is a new face for American audiences, and while he has a handful of good moments, he goes much too hard in the key moments of the film, resulting in a performance that is not believable. Former child actor Grace continues to try the next big thing, but doesn’t prove her worth in this role. Plemons and Fiennes come off the best among actors embodying fan-favorite characters, with most of the others feeling more like stunt casting.
The retread nature of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is driven home by a final scene featuring three well-known actors (whose appearance is no secret at all since they’re front-and-center in the promotion of the film). The filmmakers and Collins have fallen into the trap of Star Wars, serving up nostalgia at the cost of doing anything original.
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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20.