Celebrity Author
Hollywood darling Issa Rae puts Dallas on short list for new book tour
Issa Rae, a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning actress, producer, writer, and entrepreneur, will come to Dallas as part of a small, exclusive tour for her new book, appearing at the Music Hall at Fair Park on September 22.
The multi-hyphenate released I Should Be Smarter By Now on August 26, a collection of six essays that takes readers on a comically insightful journey through the milestones, missteps, and triumphs that shaped Rae from an awkward creative outsider into one of Hollywood’s most prolific voices.
The tour is a limited affair, hitting only six cities: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia, Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan.
Each stop on the tour will feature intimate discussions with Rae, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how she built her creative empire while staying true to her roots. The moderator for the Dallas event has not yet been announced.
This is Rae's second book; she released the memoir The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl in 2015.
Rae is best known for creating and starring in the HBO comedy-drama series, Insecure, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2021. Partially based on her web series, Awkward Black Girl, it garnered Rae three Emmy nominations.
Rae has also appeared in films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and American Fiction, formed the media company Hoorae, and recently got into the celebrity alcohol business by launching Viarae Prosecco.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
TOUR DATES
- September 8, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The MET Philadelphia, Presented by Highmark
- September 15, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
- September 16, 2025 - Washington, D.C. - DAR Constitution Hall
- September 22, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
- September 23, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
- September 24, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore