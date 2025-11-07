Concert News
Jack Johnson surfs into Dallas on expansive 2026 tour
Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, known his for laidback surf-rock music, will embark on the SURFILMUSIC Tour in 2026, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sunday, August 30.
The expansive 43-date North American tour, which starts on June 19 in Gilford, New Hampshire, will have three separate legs.
The three Texas dates — The Woodlands on August 28, Austin on August 29, and Dallas on August 30 — will be part of the second leg, where Johnson will be joined by Lake Street Dive.
The tour is Johnson’s first since 2022 and will celebrate a new era of music, film, and environmental connection rooted in his 20+ year career.
Johnson is touring in support of a forthcoming soundtrack, scored by Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez for a new documentary, SURFILMUSIC, that chronicles Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to musician.
The film, which will be released in 2026, weaves through the making of his iconic surf films Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000), which paved the way for his music career.
It celebrates the lifelong friendships and ocean-driven community that shaped Johnson’s path, and features many of the surfers who appeared in the original films, including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers.
Johnson released his first album, Brushfire Fairytales, in 2001, and he has gone on to put out eight other albums, most recently Meet the Moonlight in 2022.
Fans can register for the Jack Johnson presale at jackjohnsonmusic.com, now through Sunday, November 9. The presale begins Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10am local time and runs through general on-sale date of Friday, November 14.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates
- June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center
- June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
- July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater
- August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
- September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
- September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
- September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
- September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
- October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 10– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- October 11– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl