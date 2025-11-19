Celebrity Comes to Town
Watch High Fidelity along with star John Cusack at Dallas screening
Actor John Cusack is coming to Dallas to look back at one of his many iconic roles: AT&T Performing Arts Center will host a retrospective screening of High Fidelity at Winspear Opera House on May 14, 2026.
The screening provides not only an opportunity to see the classic film in a theater setting, but also to hear all about it from the star himself.
High Fidelity was the 2000 film adaptation of a popular novel by Nick Hornby that tells the story of Rob Gordon, the music-obsessive owner of a failing record store in Chicago who grapples with the journey into adulthood.
The screening/Q&A is latest in a series of similar events Cusack has done in recent years; in 2023, he came to town to talk about the 1984 film Sixteen Candles.
Cusack's long career started in 1983 with the unmemorable movie Class, but he went on to become one of the faces of the 1980s, starring or co-starring in movies like Better Off Dead, Stand by Me, Eight Men Out, and Say Anything.
Although he worked steadily in the 1990s, 2000's High Fidelity was part of a return to relevance that included films like Grosse Pointe Blank, Con Air, Anastasia, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and Adaptation.
These days Cusack is known just as much for his political activism as he his for his work, with the two occasionally converging, as in his latest film, Fog of War.
Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 19 at 10 am at attpac.org. Tickets for Center Circle Members are on sale now.
For those who want even more Cusack, there's an exclusive post-show meet & greet and photo opportunity, available when you purchase VIP seating in the Center Orchestra, rows AAA, AA, BB, CC and A, plus seats 6–15 in row B. Access to the meet & greet is only included when tickets are purchased within these designated VIP sections.