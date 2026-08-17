Concert News
Jonas Brothers relight Burning Up Tour coming to Dallas this fall
A year after celebrating their 20th anniversary with a big tour, the Jonas Brothers are going on a fresh road trip with "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again," which will stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, November 10.
The tour, an homage to the 2008 “Burning Up Tour” that became a defining moment for the band, was originally envisioned as just a series of concerts at Madison Square Garden.
But those concerts, which will take place August 20-22, proved so popular that the trio of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas decided to expand it to 45-city U.S. and Canada tour, starting in Boston, Massachusetts on September 25.
The tour, taking place through December 21, will have additional Texas stops in Austin on November 13 and San Antonio on November 14.
They'll be supported by special guests Franklin Jonas and Deleasa at all three Texas dates.
The Jonas Brothers' tour last year was in support of their 2025 album, Greetings from Your Hometown. The group has no new music currently planned for release.
"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," said the Jonas Brothers in a statement. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you.”
In addition to the tour, the band will serve as the halftime performers for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia on September 11. They were also inducted as Disney Legends at D23, giving them one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the US on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:28 am.
Eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their preferred show set aside for them to purchase before they go on sale to the general public.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 21 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.
THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN DATES
- Fri, Sep 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Sat, Sep 26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
- Mon, Sep 28 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
- Wed, Sep 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Thu, Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
- Fri, Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Mon, Oct 5 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- Tue, Oct 6 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Thu, Oct 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Fri, Oct 9 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Sun, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
- Tue, Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thu, Oct 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Fri, Oct 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Sat, Oct 17 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Mon, Oct 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
- Tue, Oct 20 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Thu, Oct 22 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- Sun, Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Mon, Oct 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Sun, Nov 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Mon, Nov 2 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
- Tue, Nov 3 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Thu, Nov 5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Mon, Nov 9 - Oklahoma, OK - Paycom Center
- Tue, Nov 10 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Fri, Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Sat, Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
- Tue, Nov 17 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
- Wed, Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- Sat, Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Sun, Nov 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Fri, Nov 27 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
- Sat, Nov 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Mon, Nov 30 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- Wed, Dec 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Sat, Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon, Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- Wed, Dec 9 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thu, Dec 10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Sat, Dec 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Tue, Dec 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Sat, Dec 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- Mon, Dec 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center