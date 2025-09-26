Judge and Jury
Immersive courtroom tour coming to Garland will stir Law & Order fans
The latest immersive experience coming to Dallas will be a slam-dunk for Law & Order fans. Called The Jury Experience: An Immersive Courtroom Case, it's a 60-minute interactive courtroom simulation where participants become jurors in a live trial.
You'll get to step into the heart of a high-stakes trial live theatre show, where you are the jury, and the power to deliver justice is in your hands. You’ll examine every piece of the puzzle, from witness testimonies to forensic data, and ultimately decide: guilty or innocent?
You'll be presented with witness testimonies, forensic evidence, and cross-examinations — performed by live actors against a cinematic visual backdrop.
You'll be called on to:
- Enjoy a live theatre courtroom drama where YOU decide the final verdict
- Dissect witness testimonies, unpack evidence, and weigh every argument
- Watch riveting performances from live actors playing various characters
- Face complex moral dilemmas that challenge your convictions
- Make the final decision set the accused free or find them guilty?
Admittedy, you could do all of this is you would just heed your jury duty summons — but this isn't boring real life, it's the latest entry from Fever, the global entertainment platform responsible for famous immersive experiences such as Forest of Shadows, the Halloween-themed adventure taking place right now at Trinity Forest Adventure Park.
The Jury is a little different from Fever's other immersive experiences which tend to be installations that linger for a month or so. Instead, The Jury Experience is more like a tour, with single dates. There are now two nights booked for Dallas, with two shows each night at 6 pm and 8:30 pm:
- October 10
- November 13
According to a spokesperson, The Jury Experience: An Immersive Courtroom Case first launched in March 2025, and has so far hit Madrid, Dublin, New York, Toronto, and Chicago, with plans to stop at more than 40 cities around the world.
In Dallas, it will take place at the Plaza Theatre at 521 W. State St. in historic downtown Garland. All of the seats up front are already sold out for the October 10th show, but you can still get tickets in the back half of the theater for $46. The November 13th date has more tickets available but the front row seats are sold out for that night, as well.