Park News
Grand opening of Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco to be jam-packed with art
The day draws near for the opening of Kaleidoscope Park, the exciting new 5.7-acre signature park in Frisco, which will make its debut with a weekend-long grand opening celebration October 5-6 full of arts and entertainment experiences.
Kaleidoscope Park is the new green space opening inside Hall Park, the mixed-use development off Gaylord Parkway and Dallas Parkway, where it's being billed as the second-biggest park opening in Dallas-Fort Worth since Klyde Warren Park opened in downtown Dallas in 2012.
Saturday’s events include yoga, the Plano Symphony Orchestra, a science demonstration, magic show, meditation session, spoken word, live music, Indian dancers, food trucks, and the popular Frisco Rotary Farmers Market, which will become a weekly staple at the park.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted by Kaleidoscope Park Executive Director Shawn Jackson and will feature special guests including Craig Hall of Hall Group, Carolyn Newham of Communities Foundation of Texas, Park board chair The Honorable Florence Shapiro, and featured park artist Janet Echelman, who will also offer mini-talks about Butterfly Rest Stop, the dynamic aerial sculpture that is the visual centerpiece of Kaleidoscope Park.
The Grand Opening weekend serves as the official kick off for activities at Kaleidoscope Park. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visitors should check out the Kaleidoscope Park website.
Schedule of EventsSaturday, October 5
- 8 am: Yoga
- 9 am:
- Frisco Rotary Farmers Market (9 am-1 pm)
- Family Games and Activities (9 am–7 pm)
- Face painting, crafts (9 am–12 pm)
- Baylor Scott & White Health’s Walk with a Doc (9 am–10 am)
- Plano Symphony instrument petting zoo (9 am-12 pm)
- Sci-Tech Discovery Center – Exploding Bubbles (9 am–10:30 am)
- 11 am Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 11:30 am Janet Echelman Mini-Tours (11:30 am–1:30 pm)
- OJB Park Walking Tours (11:30 am–2:30 pm)
- 2 pm Magic Show
- 3 pm-6 pm Melody of Hope
- 7 pm Emerald City All-Stars
Sunday, October 6
- 10 am Morning Meditation
- Family Games and Activities (10 am–6 pm)
- North Texas Performing Arts – Addams Family
- 11 am Plano Symphony Orchestra String Trio
- North Texas Performing Arts - Frozen
- 12:30 pm Lone Star Circus
- 1 pm Infinite Arts
- 2 pm Frisco Symphony Orchestra with the Frisco Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Plano Symphony Orchestra Jazz Quartet
- 3 pm Theater performances
- 4 pm Natyanjali Kuchipudi Dance School
- 5 pm Texas Cellos
Kaleidoscope Park Executive Director Shawn Jackson says in a statement that “this Grand Opening celebration is the culmination of years of work, not only by the Kaleidoscope Park team, but by our partners at Hall Park, the City of Frisco and Communities Foundation of Texas. We want Kaleidoscope Park to be a destination for North Texas and beyond for now and for generations to come. We look forward to creating dynamic programming and events for the entire community.”