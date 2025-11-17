Concert New
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner double up on '26 tour with stop in Dallas
Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner will join forces for the 2026 co-headlining Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, August 28.
The 19-city tour will take place over the course of just over a month in July and August, starting in Atlanta, Georgia on July 23 and ending in Rogers, Arkansas on August 29.
In addition to Dallas, the two bands will also play in Houston suburb The Woodlands on August 27. Six Gun Sally will serve as the opening act on all dates.
Lynyrd Skynyrd has as checkered a history as any American band, releasing five albums in five years in the 1970s before lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and others were killed in a 1977 plane crash.
The band reformed in 1987 with Van Zant's brother Johnny taking over as lead singer. They went on release nine more albums, with their most recent release being Last of a Dyin' Breed in 2012.
Foreigner was one of the more popular rock bands in the late 1970s and early 1980s, releasing five top 5 albums in a row on the strength of hit songs like "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," and "Double Vision."
That last song appears to have inspired the tour title, as it's been mashed up with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1976 song "Double Trouble."
The artist pre-sale for the tour begins on Tuesday, November 18 at 12 pm. The general on-sale goes live on Friday, November 21 at 10 am at both foreigneronline.com/tour or lynyrdskynyrd.com.
LYNYRD SKYNRD & FOREIGNER: DOUBLE TROUBLE DOUBLE VISION DATES
- 7/23 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- 7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- 7/25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- 7/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 7/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre
- 7/31 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 8/01 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater
- 8/06 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- 8/07 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- 8/08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- 8/14 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater
- 8/16 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- 8/20 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 8/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- 8/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- 8/23 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 8/27 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 8/28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/29 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP