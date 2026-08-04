Drink It Up
Honey wine headlines Texas Mead & Music Festival's debut in DFW
Move aside, beer and wine: Another type of alcoholic beverage will take center stage when the Texas Mead & Music Festival makes its North Texas debut at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie on Saturday, September 19.
According to a release, the festival is a one-day celebration that invites guests to sip, learn, and explore while enjoying meads from 13 award-winning Texas meaderies, five stages of live music, artisan shopping, and more.
The 13th annual event had previously been held in multiple locations in Central Texas, most recently the Heritage Museum in New Braunfels, in 2025.
According to the release, mead is one of the fastest-growing craft beverage categories, as drinkers, food lovers and experience seekers rediscover its rich history, remarkable versatility and distinctly modern appeal.
Crafted by fermenting honey with water and yeast, mead is considered the world's oldest alcoholic beverage, enjoyed for thousands of years by ancient civilizations.
While often referred to as "honey wine," meads can range from crisp and dry to rich and sweet, still or sparkling, depending on the honey used and the addition of fruits, herbs, spices, or botanicals.
The drink was celebrated during medieval feasts and linked with Renaissance history and folklore, making its new location at Scarborough Faire a good fit.
"There is no better place to celebrate mead than Scarborough Faire," said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals, in a statement. "For decades, guests have associated our Renaissance Festival with mead, history, and craftsmanship. The Texas Mead & Music Festival builds on that tradition while introducing visitors to today's incredible Texas mead makers."
At the festival, guests will be able to taste multiple different meads and discover the mead-making process. VIP guests can also learn the fundamentals of home mead making.
The event is also a music festival, with a full lineup planned throughout the day. Performers will include country group Kin Faux, country artist Don Louis, Americana group Ronnie and The Redwoods, singer-songwriter Henry Merchant, troubadour Matt Hillyer, and more.
In addition to the festival activities, visitors will be able to experience several popular attractions from the upcoming Scarboroughs’ Hollow, including the Blackthorn Haunted Castle, Trickster's 3D Fun House, and the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt.
The festival will run from 1-7 pm September 19. Tickets are $38.50 for adults 21 and over and $11 for those 5-20. Adult tickets include festival admission, six mead samples, a commemorative tasting cup, general admission parking, and more.
VIP admission, which is $55, includes one-hour early admission beginning at noon, a dedicated entrance, 12 mead samples, a commemorative tasting cup, and access to Blackthorn Haunted Castle, Trickster's 3D Fun House and the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt.
For non-VIP guests, access to the haunted attractions is available for an additional cost, ranging from $7.70-$11 per person per attraction.
A portion of proceeds benefits the Texas Mead Association, supporting education, collaboration and the continued growth of mead making across the state.