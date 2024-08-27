Beauty Queen News
Dallas woman wins 2024 Miss Hooters International beauty pageant
A Dallas woman has won the Hooters crown: Cassidy Welch, a server at a Dallas-area Hooters, was named Miss Hooters International 2024 at the 27th Annual Miss Hooters International Pageant which took place on August 22 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.
According to a release, Welch was selected from more than 18,000 contestants worldwide. She gets the title, crown, and a grand prize of $30,000.
Welch came close in 2023 when she made first runner-up at last year's pageant. She's a recognizable face in the Hooters world, having appeared in the company's commercials and billboards, and has appeared four times in Hooters' annual calendar releases most recently in July 2024. While working at Hooters, she is also pursuing a career in cosmetology, with plans to open her own salon.
"To represent such an iconic brand and over half a million past and present Hooters Girls is an honor I don’t take lightly, and I hope to continue to empower others as much as the women on this stage have empowered me," Welch says in a statement.
As the 2024 titleholder, she'll appear in a variety of marketing campaigns and high-profile events throughout the year. Her duties will include traveling around the world to attend new restaurant openings both in the U.S. and internationally, as well as participating in the Hooters Calendar Tour and various philanthropic events.
This year’s pageant welcomed the public for the first time since 2021.
Judges included Lynne Austin, the Original Hooters Girl; Marissa Raisor, actress and Miss Hooters International 2013; Bonnie Jill, author and sportscaster; Derek Holland, former professional baseball pitcher for the Texas Rangers; and Pooh, radio host on Dallas’ 102.9 FM BillyTheKidd Show.
Contestants were evaluated on the usual beauty pageant criteria including responses to interview questions, uniform and swimsuit rounds, personality, and overall contribution to the Hooters brand.
Other finalists include Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) (first runner-up and Miss Photogenic); Jah'Zahria Iverson (Douglasville, Georgia) (second runner-up); Sarah Magda (Sarasota, Florida) (third runner-up and Fan Favorite); and Enayyah Musa (Daytona, Fla.) (fourth runner-up). Eliana Valdez (San Marcos, Calif.) won Miss Congeniality.