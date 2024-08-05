Concert News
English singer Morrissey plots out fall 2024 tour with stop in Dallas
Enigmatic English rock singer Morrissey will play his first show in Dallas in five years as part of a fall 2024 tour, stopping at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, November 2.
The 14-city tour, which follows a recent four-show residency in Las Vegas, will start with two Texas shows: Houston on October 31 followed by Dallas. The tour will go through November 23.
At least, that's what the tour release says. Morrissey is known for his propensity to cancel tours. According to We Heart Music, he's canceled a number of tour dates over the years, due to a variety of factors ranging from exhaustion to mismanagement of tour funds.
Regarded as one of the most influential figures in British pop, Morrissey released four albums as lead singer of The Smiths in the 1980s before going on to release 13 solo studio albums, most recently I Am Not a Dog on a Chain in 2020.
Two other albums that were announced in recent years - Without Music the World Dies and Bonfire of Teenagers - have yet to be released, although the latter is said to be "forthcoming."
A longtime advocate of vegetarianism/veganism, Morrissey recently received a 2024 Social Vanguard Award in recognition for his "outstanding service and dedication to animal rights."
A presale for tickets will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 am local time to members of the Morrissey e-mail & SMS list. The general on sale begins on Friday, August 9 at 10 am local time.
MORRISSEY TOUR DATES
- Thu Oct 31 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
- Sat Nov 2 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
- Mon Nov 4 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Performance Hall
- Wed Nov 6 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
- Thu Nov 7 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
- Sat Nov 9 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
- Tue Nov 12 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
- Wed Nov 13 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall
- Fri Nov 15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall
- Sat Nov 16 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
- Tue Nov 19 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
- Wed Nov 20 - Flint, MI - Capitol Theater
- Fri Nov 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
- Sat Nov 23 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre