42 Years of Fun Continues
Music, brews, and family fun shine at Grapevine’s beloved Main Street Fest
Grapevine is gearing up for one of North Texas’ most beloved annual traditions as Main Street Fest returns May 15-17, bringing three days of live music, craft brews, family-friendly entertainment, and high-flying excitement to the heart of Grapevine.
Now in its 42nd year, the festival continues to draw crowds from across the region with a dynamic mix of performances, food, and interactive experiences. Headlining this year’s entertainment lineup is Texas country star Jack Ingram, who will take the Main Stage Saturday night at 9:30 pm. Known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, Ingram brings a modern honky-tonk sound that’s sure to be a highlight of the weekend.
The music kicks off Friday evening with LimeLight, an 11-piece party band known for delivering high-energy sets that keep crowds on their feet.
With music happening continuously throughout the weekend, guests can discover a wide range of genres—from country and rock to DJ sets and acoustic duos, all included with general admission. Across three stages, festivalgoers will find a packed schedule of live performances:
- Main Stage: Extended Play, Disco Queen, LimeLight; Brian Shuck & the Local Legends, King George, Jack Ingram; plus the Golden Jubilee Community Picnic, DJ Country, and David K’s Rockabilly Road Show.
- Liberty Park Plaza Stage: Corey Breedlove, Jake Odin Duo; Jake Ryan Duo, Dusty Moats Duo; Avery Bell.
- Town Square Gazebo Stage: Spencer Wood Band, Justin Mason; Zack King Duo, Zak Webb Band; Southern Chrome.
See Jack Ingram live. Photo courtesy of Grapevine CVB
Sunday offers a unique cultural celebration with the Golden Jubilee Community Picnic, honoring Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate’s 50 years of service. Beginning at noon on the Main Stage, the event will feature performances from Grapevine’s Sister Cities, including mariachi and bagpipe ensembles, along with a special didgeridoo performance by Cameron McCarthy.
Beyond the music, the festival’s popular Craft Brew Experience returns with more than 40 brews from across the United States. Held in Liberty Park Plaza beneath a canopy of live oak trees, the experience invites guests to sample a wide variety of craft beers, from bold IPAs to creative specialty flavors.
New this year are live keg tappings throughout the weekend, offering exclusive pours for attendees. Tasting options range from four-sample passes to a VIP lounge experience with additional exclusive selections.
Food lovers will find plenty to explore, with offerings that span global flavors and festival favorites. From Filipino barbecue and Cajun specialties to classic funnel cakes, the diverse menu ensures there’s something for every craving.
Adding to the excitement are breathtaking high-wire performances by Antigravity Art, staged above Main Street throughout the weekend. The daring act pays homage to a historic 1914 tightrope walk that once captivated Grapevine residents, bringing a sense of spectacle and nostalgia to the modern festival.
With affordable ticket options — $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and children — Main Street Fest remains accessible for families and visitors alike. Guests can also take advantage of free admission on Friday before 5 pm, making it easy to join in the celebration.
Whether you’re coming for the live music, the craft brews, or the unforgettable entertainment, Main Street Fest offers a vibrant weekend experience that captures the spirit of community and celebration.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, head here.