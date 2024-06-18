Movie News
Dallas one of 2 places in U.S. to get new Netflix House merch store
A new entertainment venue that's a spinoff of Netflix is opening at Galleria Dallas. Called Netflix House, it's an immersive movie experience venue that's a combination of Netflix merch store, film house, and restaurant-bar.
This will be the first Netflix House in Texas, and only one of two to be announced in the United States. Netflix House is expected to open in fall 2025.
The concept allows fans to immerse themselves in their favorite shows, and presumably, spend money on merch. It will themed clothing, themed food, and interactive elements such as a Squid Game-themed obstacle course.
The company previewed the experience with a series of pop-ups in 2023.
“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”
For its locations, Netflix selected former department store locations spanning footprints of more than 100,000 square feet in shopping centers.
Outside these spaces, fans will be treated to sculptures and murals featuring characters from Netflix titles, as well as rotating installations with ticketed shows, and restaurants with themed dishes.
“Welcoming Netflix House to Galleria Dallas allows the center to sit at the forefront of the experiential economy, which is such a key aspect of retail today,” says Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed in a statement. “We’re focused on giving our guests the best possible experience as they shop, dine and spend time with friends and family.”
Netflix House is currently undergoing construction on two floors of the anchor space in the former Belk store, on the northwest side of the shopping center.