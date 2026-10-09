Concert News
Nickelback basks in the sun on massive 2027 tour with Dallas stop
Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on their Everything Under The Sun Tour in 2027, a massive global arena run that will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, April 27.
The 39-city North American leg of the tour will start on February 6 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, continuing through May 7 for the band's lone date in Mexico.
In addition to Dallas, the band will play in Houston on April 29 and San Antonio on May 1. The tour will go on to include another 31 cities in the UK, Europe, and Australia, lasting through mid-October.
They'll be joined by special guests Don Broco on most dates. The two bands recently collaborated on “Nightmare Tripping,” the title track from the Don Broco's latest album.
Nickelback is touring in support of their new album, Everything Under The Sun, which will be released on October 30. It is their 11th studio album overall, and their first since Get Rollin’ in 2022.
2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Nickelback's debut album, Curb. However, it wasn't until their third album, Silver Side Up in 2001, that the band broke out thanks to the No. 1 hit "How You Remind Me."
They've gone on to have seven top 10 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200, as well as 11 top 10 songs, including the No. 1 song "Bones for the Crows" off of their new album.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10 am, followed by the general sale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
NICKELBACK 2027 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
- Sat, Feb 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Mon, Feb 8 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
- Wed, Feb 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Fri, Feb 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
- Sat, Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Tue, Feb 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu, Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat, Feb 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sun, Feb 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed, Feb 24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center
- Fri, Feb 26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Sat, Feb 27 - Hondo Rodeo - Raymond James Stadium
- Tue, Mar 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu, Mar 4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Sat, Mar 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Mon, Mar 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wed, Mar 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri, Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat, Mar 20 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
- Sun, Mar 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed, Mar 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Fri, Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sat, Mar 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Tue, Mar 30 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
- Fri, Apr 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- Sat, Apr 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Tue, Apr 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Fri, Apr 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sat, Apr 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Tue, Apr 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Fri, Apr 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun, Apr 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Tue, Apr 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- Thu, Apr 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Sat, Apr 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue, Apr 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu, Apr 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat, May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Fri, May 7 - Ciudad De Mexico, MX - CDMX Arena