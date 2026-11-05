For many, the calendar flip to November marks the start of winter's holiday season. The sentiment shows in this weekend's event roundup, which includes the first of many holiday events to come. Not inundated exclusively in yuletide affairs just yet, other options around Dallas include a well-known comedian, six theater productions, two concerts, an aviation festival, two dance productions, a visit from a noted humorist, a symphony concert, and a music festival.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, November 5
Hyena's presents David Koechner
Actor, writer and producer David Koechner is an alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater. He got his first break as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and since has become an instantly recognizable face, appearing in more than 120 films and television shows. He is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind from Anchorman and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub.
Broadway Dallas presents Buena Vista Social Club
Buena Vista Social Club steps into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life, telling the story of the legends who lived it. The production runs through November 15 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Steve Lacy in concert
Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy is a performer who seems to not be defined by genres. Starting with his time with the band The Internets and continuing through his solo work, Lacy has made music that's a little bit R&B, soul, and funk, as well as his own unique sound. Fans have responded, giving him two top 15 albums on the Billboard 200, including the new Oh Yeah?. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Rover Dramawerks presents Making God Laugh
Ruthie and Bill’s grown children — a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star — all return home for Thanksgiving in 1980, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, this typical American family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. The production runs through November 22 at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Friday, November 6
Aviation Discovery Fest
Hosted by the Commemorative Air Force, Aviation Discovery Fest gives visitors rare access to some of the world's most iconic historic military aircraft. Visitors can explore legendary warbirds up close, tour aircraft cockpits, meet the pilots and volunteers who keep the flying treasures in the air, and even experience the thrill of a ride aboard select historic aircraft. The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport.
The Light Park
Featuring millions of LED lights synchronized to holiday music, The Light Park invites families to immerse themselves in a mile-long light show. From giant illuminated tunnels to towering animated trees and dancing reindeer, each night promises a spectacle of sound and color designed to delight all ages. There are three locations around Dallas to enjoy: At Samuell Farm in Mesquite, Riders Field in Frisco, and Hurricane Harbor in Arlington.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Genesis
Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Genesis, a performance where the audience can experience where it all started with the iconic works that laid the foundation for the company. Choreographers showcased include Darryl B. Sneed, Talley Beatty, Ben Stevenson, David Parsons, and Bruce Wood. There will be performances on both Friday and Saturday at Wyly Theatre.
DMA Arts & Letters Live: David Sedaris
On the heels of his new New York Times bestselling collection of essays, The Land and Its People, David Sedaris returns to Arts & Letters Live to read from all-new and unpublished material, answer questions from the audience, and sign books. In The Land and Its People, Sedaris reflects on what it means to be a foreigner, a brother, a lifelong friend. The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
In Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, a young woman dreams of a better life after being forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds true love with the kingdom's prince. The production runs through November 22 at Irving Arts Center.
Teatro Dallas and Echo Theatre present Eva Luna
Inspired by Isabel Allende’s award-winning novel, Eva Luna tells the story of a young woman who refuses to disappear. Born into poverty and loss, Eva Luna survives through the force of her imagination, transforming hardship into story and invisibility into voice. As she moves from servitude into the margins of a politically volatile city, she encounters revolutionaries, sex workers, artists, and exiles, all navigating a world shaped by repression and desire. The co-production between Teatro Dallas and Echo Theatre runs through November 22 at Latino Cultural Center.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Ellington, Strayhorn & Gershwin"
The 30-year collaboration between Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn bore some of the best jazz music of all time and helped shape the sound and spirit of modern jazz as we know it today. Joined by pianist Lara Downes, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Ellington’s and Strayhorn’s virtuosic compositions, as well as some favorite Gershwin overtures. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Theatre Frisco presents The Cottage
In The Cottage, the true meaning of fate, identity, and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in a ridiculous - potentially murderous - uncharacteristically feminist, 1923 British tale of sex, betrayal, and, oh yes, love. The production runs through November 15 at Frisco Discovery Center.
TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Pilobolus
Pilobolus will blast off into the multiverse with Trips, a seamless journey through gravity-defying feats and emotional landscapes. Each piece flows seamlessly into the next, featuring explosive athleticism, physical poetry, and sly humor that will transport audiences on a journey to infinite realities. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, November 7
The City of Carrollton presents Festival at the Switchyard
The City of Carrollton's 16th annual Festival at the Switchyard will feature performances by headliner Toad the Wet Sprocket, as well as Eve 6, Wheatus, HeartByrne, Bri Bagwell, Midtown 10, Elias Y Su Orquesta, and Bird Brains. In addition to free concerts, the festival features free rides and games, front-of-stage community performances, free face painting and balloon twisting, a beer garden, food vendors, and shopping with craft vendors and Downtown businesses.
Ye in concert
The ever-controversial Ye — aka Kanye West — will make a rare appearance in Dallas-Fort Worth on his latest tour, which has visited nine different countries, including lesser-traveled spots like Georgia, Albania, and Kazakhstan. The tour, in support of his new album, Bully, features the rapper performing atop a spherical stage with visuals of the Earth and moon projected onto it. Ye will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Uptown Players presents Road To Carnegie: Me, Judy & Myself
As part of Uptown Players' 25th Anniversary Season, acclaimed performer Janelle Farias Sando returns in Road to Carnegie: Me, Judy & Myself. The intimate theatrical event features beloved Judy Garland classics, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable performances. There will be performances on Saturday and Sunday at Kalita Humphreys Theater.