Festival Fun
Panda-themed Asian food festival comes to Dallas for very first time
A nationally acclaimed Asian food and culture festival is coming to Dallas for the first time: Called Panda Fest, it's a three-day family-friendly event that will take place from November 7-9 at Carpenter Park, 2201 Pacific Ave. in downtown Dallas, where it will feature food, crafts, performances, and panda attractions including a 15-foot inflatable panda.
The nationally acclaimed Asian food and culture festival that has sold out in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, and Philadelphia is making its Dallas debut November 7–9 at Carpenter Park in Downtown Dallas.
Panda Fest is a spinoff of a similar New York event, the famed Dragon Fest, and is one of the fastest-growing cultural festivals in the U.S.
Features include:
- 60+ food vendors serving 150+ dishes from across Asia such as authentic street food, sweet treats, and creative fusion bites
- a marketplace with artisan crafts, clothing, and heritage goods
- live performances ranging from lion dances to K-pop showcases
- arts like calligraphy and sugar painting
- panda attractions including the inflatable panda plus themed games and Insta-worthy photo ops
… all showcasing the rich diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures but with pandas remaining at the heart of the event.
Dallas is one stop on a tour with five more cities to come, including Austin, where it will stop at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St., November 14-16.
“Dallas has such a vibrant, diverse community, and we are thrilled to bring Panda Fest here for the very first time,” says the festival's creator BiuBiu Xu in a statement. “After selling out in city after city, we know Texas is ready for the panda-monium - where food, culture, and fun come together in unforgettable ways.”
Tickets for the festival are now on sale at pandafests.com. General admission tickets start at $14 and include two free gifts: a custom Dallas panda pin and a panda headband. Children under 6 are free. VIP tickets start at $35 and include those two gifts along with a customized bag, exclusive bathrooms, and a fast pass for entrance.