While traveling for spring break can be a fun way to spend time together as a family and forget about school and work, there's no need to leave town to have a great week. Plenty of fun options can be found around Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026. (Who needs the airport headaches anyway?)
We've compiled a big guide to events and activities happening during spring break, which takes place between March 14 and 22 for most students in the area.
The options below are mostly aimed at families; head to CultureMap's calendar for an even longer lost of things to do during that time. Bookmark this page and check back, as the list will grow as more events are announced.
Amusements
Netflix House, Dallas - The relatively new permanent venue at Galleria Dallas offers a variety of ways to enjoy your favorite Netflix shows outside of just watching them at home. Most prominent are interactive experiences themed around Stranger Things and Squid Game, and during the month of March, they are offering discounts for anyone who books between 4-8 tickets for either experience. Just want to visit? The venue is free to enter to look around to see their themed food court, gift shop, and arcade. Open daily at 10 am.
EpicCentral/Epic Waters, Grand Prairie - The EpicCentral Entertainment District is once again dubbing itself "Spring Break Central," with a bunch of different things to do. Most prominent is the return of a display of animatronic dinosaurs on the Grand Lawn through March 22, as well as Dino Fest on March 21, featuring other dino-themed activities. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is adding the Epic Circus Spectacular through March 23, giving visitors another fun thing do along with its water slides, lazy river, and surf simulator. Open daily; Epic Waters opens at 8:30 am during spring break.
Reunion Tower, Dallas - This Dallas landmark is a must-visit for both residents and visitors, and they'll offer extra activities during spring break to entice families to take the trip to the top of the 561-foot tower. From March 16-21, it will feature daily activities from area groups, like building clay replicas of Reunion Tower with Cima Arts, a performance by Sam the Magic Man, an up-close presentation of wildlife, and more. All activities are included with tower admission. The tower opens at 1 pm daily except 12 pm on Saturdays.
Reunion Tower will offer myriad spring break activities high in the sky.Photo courtesy of Reunion Tower
Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington - The amusement park opened for the season on February 28, allowing thrill seekers renewed access to its various roller coasters, rides, and other experiences. They're offering a spring special for anyone who wants to buy a Gold season pass, dropping the price down from $99 to $70, which also includes free parking and access to all Six Flags and Schlitterbahn parks in Texas. The new Tormenta Rampaging Run won't open until later in the year, but visitors can get a look at the progress on the tallest, fastest, longest, and only giga dive coaster in the world. Open daily during spring break at 11 am.
Meow Wolf, Grapevine - The experiential art exhibition inside Grapevine Mills is a great place to visit at any time, but for spring break, March 14-22, they're adding an extra activity called Brain Bean Buddies. Using the Meow Wolf app, families can explore the exhibition with a photo scavenger hunt and crack a plant-themed crossword. Anyone who completes the activities can earn prizes and discover how creativity, nature, and imagination grow better together. Open daily at 9 am.
Museums & Exhibitions
Arlington Museum of Art presents "Game of Thrones: The Exhibition," which showcases an immersive collection of original costumes worn by the iconic characters, props from the show, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the groundbreaking series. The exhibit features more than 60 meticulously crafted costumes from all eight seasons, from Daenerys Targaryen’s regal dragon-scale gowns to Jon Snow’s battle-worn Night’s Watch gear. Open daily through April 5.
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibition," a family-friendly exhibition that illustrates how The Walt Disney Studios contributed to the Allies' war effort by devoting over 90 percent of its output to producing original artwork, as well as training and public-service films. The exhibition includes more than 500 examples of rare, historical objects and film clips. Opening on March 13, it will be on display through September 10.
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibition" opening day Disney Studio Artist; Donald Duck title card, c. 1942. Collection of the Walt Disney Family Foundation. Image courtesy of Disney
Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas - The Dallas Arts District museum will offer free admission during spring break, March 18-22. Inspired by their two current exhibitions featuring Roy Lichtenstein’s bold graphics and Robert Rauschenberg’s inventive use of everyday materials, the celebration invites artists of all ages to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. Visitors can enjoy all-ages programming featuring guest artists, interactive tours, collaborative projects, and hands-on art-making that encourages collecting, combining, and reimagining found materials in unexpected ways. The museums opens at 11 am every day during the event.
Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Dallas - This exhibition dedicated to everyone's favorite boy wizard has been open at a former Steinmart in Pepper Square since October, but with the closing date well over a month away, there's plenty of time to take it in. It brings to life favorite moments, characters, locations, and beasts from the film series, as well as the extended Harry Potter universe. Open daily at 9 am.
Balloon Museum presents Let’s Fly: A Traveling Exhibition, Dallas - If you haven't checked out this unique art installation at South Side Studios, it's definitely worth a visit. Let’s Fly features large-scale installations, luminous displays, and thought-provoking artworks that invite visitors to interact with art in playful and unexpected ways. It encourages guests to explore artistic expression through light, movement, and space. Open daily; start times differ by day.
City of Grapevine presents Prehistoric Park - More dinos will be on display at Grapevine's Meadowmere Park in the return of this annual event. Visitors can learn about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming a walkthrough exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs with hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests can visit during the day or experience the excitement of Dinos After Dark, which will feature themed events on select dates. Open daily, March 14-29.
The Lone Star Hi-Railers present Train-A-Palooza, Grapevine - The annual Train-A-Palooza include sales tables, working model train layouts, and train-related toys. Exhibitors include TCA North Texas Chapter, North Texas T-Track, North Texas Brick Society, Texas Special, On30 Outlaws, Merle Wait, and DFW O Scale Modelers. The Choo Choo Express trackless train will provide train rides in the parking lot. Open on March 14 and 15 at Grapevine Convention Center.
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is unveiling its newly reimagined TCU Children’s Gallery in time for spring break. The gallery, which has been closed for renovation since last fall, now features interactive spaces and hands-on experiences that teach young children to use their imagination, cooperate with others, and step into the roles of doctors, farmers, performers, and more - all in a Fort Worth-themed environment. It is designed for children up to age 8 and their caregivers.
Theater and circus
Family Music Theatre presents Disney's Frozen - The stage musical version of Frozen has only recently become available for regional theaters to perform, and Family Music Theatre is finishing up their production at New Vida Church of God. Sisters Anna and Elsa navigate fear, love, and the power of embracing who you are in the musical that features songs like "Let It Go," "Love is an Open Door," and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?." There will be performances through March 14.
Broadway at the Center presents The Music Man - The classic musical comedy by Meredith Wilson follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. The family-friendly story features songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “Gary, Indiana,” and more. Running March 12-14, opening night will be Kids' Night, with fun events before the show and a special discount to get the whole family in for less.
Flip Circus, Frisco - Flip Circus is a brand new big top entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family of Circus Vazquez fame. The new show features some of the finest performers from around the world, including illusionist Jimmy Saylon, comedian Misha, juggler Dede Larible, trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, martial artists The Kung Fu Boys, and more. With only 800 seats in its climate-controlled tent, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, Flip Circus is a more intimate experience than its larger counterpart. Opening on March 14, there will be performances daily through March 29 in the Riders Field parking lot.
Flip Circus is coming to Frisco. Photo courtesy of Flip Circus
Coppell Arts Center presents Wizard of Oz on Ice - World-renowned professional skating champions will bring the beloved tale of The Wizard of Oz to life on ice, combining breathtaking performances with interactive elements for audiences of all ages. From Dorothy’s iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road to the magical encounters with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, every moment is filled with mesmerizing choreography and stunning visuals. There will be two performances on March 15 at Coppell Arts Center.
Garland Cultural Arts presents Omnium: A Bold New Circus - Omnium Circus believes that a circus experience with a full spectrum of people representative of the global culture as artists, staff, and audiences leads the way to a truly diverse, equitable inclusive, and accessible society. They create a safe space where people from diverse backgrounds can experience wonder, laughter and joy together. They celebrate diversity and create joy and laughter enriching empathy among all people and inspiring healthier communities through shared positive experiences. There will be three performances at Granville Arts Center on March 16 and 17.
Movie Nights
Movie lovers can enjoy some al fresco entertainment during spring break as Levitt Pavilion in Arlington presents Disney's Encanto on March 18 and Disney/Pixar's Cars on March 19. Klyde Warren Park in Arlington will open their Movies in the Park series on March 21 with a screening of 2025's box office champion, Zootopia 2.