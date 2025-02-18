Concert News
Paul Simon goes from SNL to Dallas with rare in-person concert
Legendary singer Paul Simon, fresh off his appearance opening the 50th anniversary celebration for Saturday Night Live, will perform two special concerts - dubbed "A Quiet Celebration" - in Dallas, at Winspear Opera House on May 7 and 8.
The legendary singer/songwriter will present the live debut of his 2023 Grammy-nominated album Seven Psalms, alongside a celebration of his timeless classics.
Dallas is one of nine cities Simon will travel to on a mini-tour taking place in April and May. He will also perform three shows in Austin, April 8-11.
The concerts are an extremely rare opportunity to see the 83-year-old singer perform live, who said he was retiring from touring in 2018.
Simon first came to fame as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, which released five albums between 1964 and 1970, as well as performing the iconic soundtrack for the 1967 movie The Graduate. Since going solo in 1972, Simon has released 14 more albums of his own, most recently Seven Psalms in 2023.
He is one of the few artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. He has also won 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Album of the Year.
Simon has been a fixture on Saturday Night Live since it started in 1975, hosting the show four times and serving as a musical guest 13 times. The anniversary show, which aired on February 16, opened with a performance of "Homeward Bound" that Simon did alongside singer Sabrina Carpenter.
Simon has strong Texas ties: He's been married to fellow singer and Dallas native Edie Brickell since 1992. The couple currently lives in Wimberley, Texas, outside of Austin.
Ticket sales for the concerts will start with presales for AT&T Performing Arts Center Center Circle and Corporate Circle members on Thursday, February 20, as well as an AEG Presale (presale code required).
The general on-sale starts on Friday, February 21 at 10 am at attpac.org.
Paul Simon "A Quiet Celebration" Tour Dates
- April 4 & 5: Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA
- April 8, 10, and 11: Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX
- April 14, 16, and 17: Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO
- April 20, 22, and 23: Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN
- April 26: Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO
- April 28 & 29: Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO
- May 7 & 8: Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX
- May 11, 13, and 14: The Ryman, Nashville, TN
- May 17 & 18: Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI